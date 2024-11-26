A Recent Case Study On The Mutual Duties Of Primary Insurers And Excess Insurers

The relationship between excess insurers and primary insurers is a complex one. There typically is no contractual relationship between them. Instead, both have contractually agreed to provide insurance coverage to a policyholder. Based on those contractual obligations, many states hold that each insurer owes the policyholder a duty of good faith and fair dealing to evaluate claims and settle them within limits if it is reasonable to do so.1 And yet, the actions of the primary insurer and the excess insurer in fulfilling those duties can prejudice the other depending on the circumstances.

For example, an excess insurer may sue a primary insurer for failing to undertake obligations that the primary insurer owes the policyholder, typically via a claim for equitable subrogation. The excess insurer essentially steps into the policyholder's shoes and argues that the primary insurer's failures in its duties to the policyholder have damaged the excess carrier's rights or, more specifically, its pocketbook2 . This can happen if the primary insurer fails to defend a policyholder when it should, leaving this obligation to the excess carrier. It more commonly occurs when the primary carrier has an opportunity and obligation to settle a claim within its limits to avoid exposing the policyholder or excess carrier to a judgment in excess of the primary limits but fails to do so.3

Conversely, the excess carrier may owe duties to the primary carrier. For example, some states provide that if a claim is likely to invade the excess layer, the excess carrier should participate financially and in a prorated fashion in the policyholder's defense.4 Also, if the excess carrier has the opportunity and obligation to settle a claim within its limits and fails to do so, the excess carrier may be liable to the primary carrier defending the claim, which should be settled. In such an instance, the primary carrier is expending resources defending a lawsuit that should be settled,5 and therefore, the actions of the excess carrier have prejudiced the primary carrier.

The recent case of Westport Ins. Corp. v. Penn National Mutual Cas. Ins. Co., 6 decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in September 2024, provides an interesting case study for the mutual rights and obligations between excess and primary carriers. In that case, an insurance broker was sued by a marina owner client for failing to procure insurance to cover a marina. The marina was badly damaged in a storm, and the owner sued the broker for breach of contract. During the litigation, the primary carrier for the broker received but refused to pay five different settlement demands within the primary carrier's policy limits. The case went to trial, resulting in a judgment against the broker for substantially more than the primary policy limits.

Interestingly, the primary carrier initially sued the excess carrier for breach of the excess policy via equitable subrogation. Because the judgment was more than the primary limits, and a bond was required to prevent the garnishment of the broker's assets, the primary carrier ultimately put up the bond for amounts well above its policy limit with the understanding that the excess carrier would pay its portion of any judgment. However, the excess carrier refused to pay the amount exceeding the primary carrier's limit, asserting that the primary carrier improperly handled settlement negotiations prior to the trial.

The excess carrier then counter-sued the primary carrier (again, via equitable subrogation) for breaching the primary policy by failing to settle the case within the primary limits when the primary carrier had several opportunities to do so. In its cross-claim, the excess carrier sought an additional sum it had paid beyond the amount paid by the primary carrier after the underlying judgment became final, with all appeals exhausted. Following a Texas jury trial on the coverage dispute, the jury found in favor of the excess carrier based on the primary carrier's failure to settle within its limits.

On appeal, the main issue was whether the failure of the primary carrier to pay the settlement demands within its limits was a "defense" to the excess carrier's failure to pay the judgment in excess of the primary carrier's limit of liability. The district court, on summary judgment, determined that the excess carrier breached its duties to pay, and the excess carrier did not contest this finding on appeal. Instead, the excess carrier's position was that its breaches of the excess policy did not damage the policyholder because the primary carrier had already breached its obligation to pay the settlement demands, which the excess carrier argued was a "policy defense" to its obligation to reimburse the primary carrier for the amounts it paid in excess of its limits. The district court agreed.

However, the appellate court disagreed with the excess carrier's position and the district court's decision. The appellate court held that once it was determined that the excess carrier had breached its policy, the district court should have ordered the excess carrier to reimburse the primary carrier. The appellate court also found, however, that the error was "harmless" because once the jury found that the settlement demands should have been paid by the primary carrier, the primary carrier would have had to return the funds to the excess carrier. Thus, the appellate court effectively determined that the excess carrier could not assert the primary carrier's breach of the primary policy as a defense to its failure to honor its obligations under the excess policy.

The Westport case is a stark reminder that although primary and excess carriers act concurrently in their duties to the policyholder, those duties translate into duties to each other. Ultimately, the primary carrier's duty to pay reasonable settlements when afforded the opportunity to do so may trump any duties breached by the excess carrier in the same claim.

