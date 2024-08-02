Reframing Capital Risk Appetite (Podcast)

(Re)thinking Insurance - Series 4: Episode 13

In this episode of (Re)thinking Insurance, Mark Mennemeyer is joined by Gerard Anderson and Muhammad Amjad to take a fresh look at capital risk appetite and internal model calibrations.

They examine the challenges and implications of recent dramatic shifts in interest and swap rates, highlighting the importance of robust internal model calibrations and scenario testing to manage potential volatility.

Transcript for this episode:

MUHAMMAD AMJAD: Even if you step aside from rates for the time being, I think what you will find or what insurers will find is if they carry out extensive scenario testing on their solvency ratios, they will find the solvency ratios to be surprisingly volatile.

MARK MENNEMEYER: Hello and welcome to the (Re)thinking Insurance podcast. I'm your host, Mark Mennemeyer and today we're taking a fresh look at capital risk appetite and internal model calibrations. I'm joined by two risk and capital experts, Gerard Anderson and Muhammad Amjad. So thanks both of you for being here. I'd like to start by asking you to just briefly introduce yourself and describe your background in this topic. Gerard, maybe start with you.

