Quarterly Brief: What’s New, What’s Next Across Industries In Restructuring & Turnaround (Q2 2026)

Riveron's Q2 2026 Restructuring & Turnaround brief examines how companies across multiple industries are navigating elevated financial distress amid tighter credit conditions, rising debt maturities, and persistent operational pressures. The analysis explores sector-specific challenges from aerospace to retail, highlighting how management teams and lenders are addressing liquidity constraints and restructuring risks in an increasingly selective credit environment.

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Q2 2026 Inaugural Edition: Quarterly brief from Riveron’s Restructuring & Turnaround professionals

In Brief

Companies continue to navigate the cumulative effects of higher borrowing costs, persistent margin pressure, uneven consumer demand, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Distress remains concentrated in sectors with significant leverage and cyclical earnings exposure, including manufacturing, consumer products, retail, chemicals, and select business services segments.

At the same time, a growing maturity wall and increasingly selective lender behavior are forcing management teams and sponsors to address liquidity challenges earlier than in prior cycles. Recent analysis from PitchBook highlights a bifurcated credit environment in which higher-quality borrowers continue to access capital while lower-rated and over-levered companies face more limited refinancing alternatives and heightened restructuring risk.

Private credit providers continue to play a central role in refinancing activity and out-of-court restructurings; however, rising default activity and growing concerns around credit quality have led lenders to tighten underwriting standards and focus on portfolio monitoring. Market participants are also preparing for a significant refinancing cycle over the next several years as debt maturities approach across both syndicated and private credit markets.

Commercial bankruptcy activity continues to reflect these pressures. According to Epiq AACER data, commercial Chapter 11 filings increased 42% year-over-year in April 2026, while total commercial bankruptcy filings rose 21% during the same period. Small business Chapter 11 filings under Subchapter V increased 46%, underscoring continued stress among lower-middle-market businesses. Increasingly, companies are pursuing liability management transactions, amend-and-extend solutions, and other consensual restructuring alternatives before seeking protection through a formal Chapter 11 process. For management teams, lenders, and investors alike, proactive liquidity management, scenario planning, and operational performance improvement remain critical as the restructuring landscape continues to evolve.

As Q2 2026 concludes, signs of financial stress remain elevated across the middle market despite generally stable capital markets. Credit markets remain open but increasingly disciplined.

Market Trends and Industry Dynamics At-A-Glance

What Riveron professionals are seeing in practice: The restructuring environment remains active as borrowers navigate tighter credit conditions, persistent cost pressures, and upcoming maturities. Companies that address liquidity and performance challenges early continue to have the greatest flexibility in preserving value and strategic options.

Explore highlights by sector below.

Aerospace, Defense, Aviation & Space

Strong demand driven by commercial aerospace recovery, increased defense spending, and continued investment in the space economy continues to create tailwinds across the sector. However, supply chain constraints and working capital pressures remain key headwinds, particularly for middle-market companies. As production ramps, operators are increasingly focused on execution, profitability, and liquidity management to preserve value.

Automotive & Industrials

Electrification, automation, supply chain localization, and aftermarket demand continue to create opportunities across the Automotive & Industrials sector. However, volatile EV demand, global pricing pressure, OEM program delays, and significant capital requirements remain key headwinds. As market conditions evolve, companies are increasingly focused on profitability, operational execution, and liquidity management to preserve value.

Consumer Products & Retail

Restructuring activity across the sector remains elevated as companies navigate cautious consumers with shifting preferences toward omnichannel shopping, value, sustainability, and local brands. Brands continue to manage supply chain challenges and margin compression. Pricing actions have helped offset tariff and inflation pressures, but slowing demand can’t support expanded cost structures and debt loads that many companies built during the post-pandemic period.

For a detailed spotlight on the retail and consumer products sectors, download the full Q2 2026 brief.

Energy

Middle East tensions have increased oil and LNG-linked gas prices, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz constraining crude flows and tightening global LNG supply. While U.S. natural gas prices remain relatively stable due to strong domestic production, market volatility persists. Meanwhile, ABS financing continues to gain traction, though select transactions are showing early signs of performance pressure rather than widespread distress

Engineering & Construction

Infrastructure and data centers have driven construction growth through recent public funding bills and AI demand while residential and commercial sectors lag. Labor shortages and rising material costs continue to compress margins and delay projects.

Healthcare & Life Sciences

GLP-1 therapies are transforming healthcare beyond obesity treatment, creating tailwinds for metabolic health, specialty pharma, and technology-enabled care models. At the same time, reimbursement uncertainty and site-of-care migration are reshaping investment decisions, with growing demand for businesses positioned to benefit from recurring revenue and outpatient care trends.

Hospitality & Entertainment

Resilient demand for travel, live events, and experience-driven spending, along with the expected economic impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, continues to support growth across the Hospitality and entertainment sectors. However, labor constraints, wage inflation, and rising operating costs remain key headwinds. As operators invest for growth, they are increasingly focused on profitability, operational execution, and liquidity preservation.

Techology, Media & Telecommunications

Tech remains bifurcated, with AI and data centers attracting capital while SaaS companies face tight financing conditions and greater profit scrutiny. Demand for semis, power infrastructure, and data center capacity continues to outpace supply, creating cost and execution pressure across the ecosystem. Media companies are facing consumer behavior shifts and cautious advertising spend amid an uncertain economy. Telecom is investing in next-gen networks and fiber while managing leverage, capital demands, and pricing pressure.

Other Industries

Business Services, Financial Services, Real Estate, and Government sectors continue to navigate an evolving landscape shaped by AI-driven transformation, regulatory change, and ongoing cost pressures. Organizations are leveraging AI to improve productivity and automate workflows, while managing implementation risks and workforce impacts. Higher interest rates, commercial real estate exposure, budget constraints, and cybersecurity concerns remain key challenges. Lenders should remain focused on liquidity, cash flow stability, and operational resilience.

Download the full brief

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