Insider DIP Financing In Litigation-Only Estates: Insights From SPAC Recovery Co.

When a special purpose acquisition company burns through capital pursuing a failed deal, it often emerges from the wreckage with nothing but litigation claims. How, then, should a debtor with no operational revenue...

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When a special purpose acquisition company burns through capital pursuing a failed deal, it often emerges from the wreckage with nothing but litigation claims. How, then, should a debtor with no operational revenue prosecute those claims? Judge John P. Mastando III addressed precisely this challenge in January 2026 in In re SPAC Recovery Co., Case No. 25-12109 (JPM) (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. Jan. 2, 2026), a decision that provides practical guidance on insider DIP financing in the context of cash-starved, litigation-dependent estates.

The case involved a straightforward but vexing economic problem: a debtor whose only meaningful assets were claims arising from a failed acquisition, but whose liquidity was so depleted that it could not afford lawyers or experts to prosecute those claims. The debtor sought DIP financing from an insider special purpose vehicle, which triggered heightened judicial scrutiny under Bankruptcy Code Section 364. The Court’s approval of the transaction—subject to conditions—illuminates how courts balance the dangers of insider abuse against the practical necessity of financing in modern bankruptcy practice.

Background

SPAC Recovery Co. was incorporated in Delaware in 2018 and completed a $140 million IPO in 2020 with the standard mandate to identify an acquisition target within a specified timeframe. The company found its target in 2021: North Atlantic Imports, operating under the trade name Blackstone Products. A binding business combination agreement was executed, but the transaction never closed.

By the time SPAC Recovery Co. filed for Chapter 11 protection, the estate had been substantially depleted. The company possessed virtually no liquid capital and no ongoing business. Its assets consisted almost entirely of litigation claims against various parties related to the failed acquisition and subsequent disputes. This concentration on litigation recovery was critical to understanding both the economic necessity of DIP financing and the court’s ultimate reasoning.

The debtor needed capital to prosecute these claims. Without resources for counsel and experts, the litigation would effectively die on the vine. When the debtor sought DIP financing from an insider lender—a special purpose vehicle whose members held approximately 25 percent of the company’s equity and included individuals serving in officer capacities—both the statutory and equitable definitions of “insider” were plainly satisfied.

Analysis

Judge Mastando’s analysis addressed three overlapping questions: whether the lender qualified as an insider, whether heightened scrutiny could be satisfied, and whether the transaction was fair to estate creditors.

The insider inquiry was straightforward. The Bankruptcy Code defines “insiders” for corporate debtors to include directors, officers, and persons in control of the debtor. Here, the DIP Lender qualified as a statutory insider because its members included individuals serving as officers and directors of the debtor. The court also found non-statutory insider status based on the unusually close relationship between the parties — the lender’s members collectively owned roughly 25.6% of the debtor’s equity and included individuals deeply embedded in the debtor’s management and operations.

In addition, the court also found that the lending entity qualified as a “nonstatutory insider” based on the unusually close relationship between the lender and debtor—substantial overlap in ownership and management personnel. This dual characterization underscores that insider protections operate through multiple mechanisms simultaneously.

Having established insider status, the Court applied heightened scrutiny standards that, while not categorically prohibiting insider DIP financing, require extraordinary justification. The specific standard requires that insider DIP financing be demonstrably necessary for the estate and fair to all stakeholders.

The necessity showing was compelling. The debtor’s liquidity crisis was immediate and severe: without access to capital, the only meaningful assets would deteriorate in value and become impossible to prosecute. No external lenders would provide comparable terms. This circumstance, while not unique, is particularly acute in litigation-only estates that generate no operational revenue and cannot be reorganized around a going concern business.

The court’s fairness analysis weighed multiple factors. The DIP agreement included reasonable interest rates, defined repayment obligations, and protective covenants that constrained debtor management discretion. Critically, the priming aspect of the DIP lien—while advantageous to the lender—was structured with appropriate guardrails. The lender was essentially funding claims that, if unsuccessful, would leave it with unsecured claims against the estate; the priming lien functioned as reasonable compensation for this extraordinary risk. The court also considered the absence of feasible alternative sources of financing and concluded that the alternative—complete inability to prosecute litigation—would prejudice all stakeholders more severely than the priming lien.

Why This Matters

In my view, this decision signals an important recognition by the judiciary that conventional bankruptcy templates must flex when applied to estates whose sole economic reality is litigation recovery. A substantial segment of bankruptcy cases—particularly those arising from failed acquisitions, securities disputes, and director-and-officer liability scenarios—feature this litigation-centric profile. Traditional DIP financing from commercial lenders is often unavailable because the debtor cannot offer revenue streams, hard collateral, or business assets beyond the claims themselves.

The Bankruptcy Court’s willingness to apply heightened scrutiny without imposing an absolute prohibition on insider financing provides a crucial pathway for estate maximization in these challenging circumstances. The decision also underscores that insider protections operate through multiple mechanisms: equitable doctrines of insider status remain available tools for courts concerned about lender-borrower alignment, even when statutory thresholds are satisfied.

The broader context of SPAC bankruptcies deserves consideration as well. SPACs represent a relatively recent phenomenon in capital markets, and the bankruptcy regime applicable to failed SPAC ventures remains unsettled. The structures of SPAC entities—with their time-bounded mandates, concentrated equity holders, and often-contentious post-combination disputes—create bankruptcy scenarios that depart materially from traditional corporate insolvency. This decision signals judicial recognition that flexible application of bankruptcy principles may be necessary in this context.

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