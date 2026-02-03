The Role Of Pro Bono In Commercial Bankruptcy Practice (Video)

In this episode of the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown, partner and Vice Chair of the Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department Brent Weisenberg discusses how pro bono advocacy and commercial bankruptcy practice can meaningfully intersect—and why that work has been among the most rewarding aspects of the group's practice

Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers working from five offices in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

Article Insights

Brent Weisenberg’s articles from Lowenstein Sandler are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

in United States

self

In this episode of the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown, partner and Vice Chair of the Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department Brent Weisenberg discusses how pro bono advocacy and commercial bankruptcy practice can meaningfully intersect—and why that work has been among the most rewarding aspects of the group's practice. From submitting a brief to the New Jersey Supreme Court supporting the Attorney General's authority to investigate childhood sexual abuse, to partnering with CHILD USA on proposed amendments to the Bankruptcy Code to better protect survivors, Brent highlights how bankruptcy work can drive real public impact while advancing the firm's commitment to both clients and the public good.

Speakers:

Brent Weisenberg, Partner and Vice Chair, Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Brent Weisenberg: Welcome to the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown. I wanted to take the time today to talk about the converging worlds of pro bono and commercial work. It has been one of the most unique circumstances of my career and our group's career—having the opportunity to both do tremendous good while also being able to serve as clients.

There are two particular examples that really resonate for us. First, we had the opportunity this past summer to write a brief on behalf of our client, the Tort Committee of Creditors in the Camden Diocese case. We wrote that brief and submitted it to the New Jersey Supreme Court where we argued that the New Jersey Attorney General has the right to investigate childhood sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

We're proud to say working hand-in-hand with the New Jersey AG that we succeeded, making clear throughout New Jersey that the AG has the power on behalf of the public to investigate sexual abuse to make sure it never happens again.

We've also had a tremendous opportunity, being a tremendous sponsor of CHILD USA and its efforts to protect and enforce the rights of children. We've worked with them hand-in-hand to propose amendments to the Bankruptcy Code to make the Bankruptcy Code a more hospitable place for survivors of sexual abuse caught in the tangled web of bankruptcy.

Through proposed amendments, we want to make bankruptcy a more understandable and more protective place for survivors. We're proud to say that some of our amendments are already before the legislature, and our hope is that we get to continue to drive that bill through Congress. We're going to work in earnest to make that happen.

The opportunity to do these two discrete tasks and many others have been beyond rewarding for me, my group, and the firm, and we hope to only continue doing it.

Stay tuned for the next episode of the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown. Until then, we'll see you soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.