Is LIV Golf Headed For A Financial Mulligan? US Bankruptcy Law Considerations If Saudi Arabia's Funding Is Pulled

Reports suggest Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund may withdraw support from LIV Golf, raising questions about the league's financial viability and potential bankruptcy implications.

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Reports this week suggest that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — the primary backer of LIV Golf — may be poised to withdraw or materially reduce its financial support, placing the league’s future in serious doubt. Multiple outlets describe emergency meetings and the possibility of an imminent announcement that could effectively shutter the league absent continued funding.

If that support is in fact pulled, LIV Golf would almost certainly face a liquidity crisis. The league has reportedly accumulated billions in operating losses since its launch and remains heavily dependent on capital infusions rather than sustainable revenue. That raises an obvious question for stakeholders: are there US bankruptcy law implications if LIV Golf collapses?

Would a Bankruptcy Filing Be Likely?

LIV Golf operates through US-based and foreign affiliates, including LIV Golf Inc. in the United States. If funding were abruptly cut, a Chapter 11 filing would be a plausible path — particularly to manage player contracts, vendor obligations, media agreements, and event‑related liabilities in an orderly fashion. Chapter 11 would also allow LIV to reject burdensome executory contracts and potentially pursue a sale or wind‑down under court supervision.

A Chapter 7 liquidation is also possible if there is no realistic path to reorganization, but that scenario would end league operations more definitively and provide limited recoveries for unsecured creditors.

Broader Implications

A LIV bankruptcy could have ripple effects across the professional golf ecosystem, including contract disputes with players, teams, sponsors, venues, and broadcasters — many of which likely include US law and US forum provisions. It would also underscore a broader trend: even well‑capitalized, high‑profile sports ventures remain vulnerable if funding sources retreat faster than revenues mature.

Whether LIV Golf folds, reorganizes, or merges into another structure remains to be seen. But if the Saudi money truly walks away, US bankruptcy courts may soon find themselves on the scorecard.

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