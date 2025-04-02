Delaware Bankruptcy Court Grants Late-Filed Abuse Claim In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case, Finding Excusable Neglect Despite Substantial Delay

The letter decision, issued by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on December 16, 2024, addresses a Motion to Allow Late-Filed Proof of Claim in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. The movant, identified only as "J.C.," sought permission to file a late claim under the "excusable neglect" standard established in Pioneer Investment Services Co. v. Brunswick Associates, 507 U.S. 380 (1993).

The court's analysis centered on four key factors: prejudice to the Trustee, length of delay, reason for the delay, and J.C.'s good faith. Judge Silverstein determined that minimal prejudice would result from allowing the late claim, despite the Trustee's concerns about opening "floodgates" to similar motions. This finding was supported by provisions in the Trust Distribution Procedures (TDP) that permit certain claimants to seek recovery even without timely filing a proof of claim.

The court acknowledged that the delay—which stretched three and a half years past the Abuse Claim Bar Date—was substantial. However, given the context of over 82,000 claims already filed, the judge concluded one additional claim would have limited impact on the bankruptcy proceedings.

Critical to the decision was J.C.'s explanation for the delay. The court found J.C. reasonably believed that counsel had filed necessary paperwork on his behalf after he participated in an hour-long vetting interview describing abuse suffered as a Boy Scout. Based on unrefuted evidence, Judge Silverstein concluded J.C.'s confusion about his representation constituted sufficient excuse under the Pioneer analysis.

The court also noted no evidence of bad faith on J.C.'s part. While J.C. argued that third-party releases in the Plan should factor into the analysis because they potentially barred claims against the Longhorn Council, Judge Silverstein found this consideration unnecessary given the balance of other Pioneer factors.

Ultimately, after weighing all relevant factors, the court granted J.C.'s motion, allowing his late-filed claim to proceed. The decision represents an equitable determination that balances procedural requirements against the understanding that J.C. genuinely believed his claim had been properly filed by counsel he had engaged with extensively.

Key Takeaway

This decision exemplifies the equitable nature of the "excusable neglect" standard, showing that even substantial filing delays may be forgiven when a claimant reasonably believed their claim was being handled by counsel, particularly when allowing the late claim poses minimal prejudice to the bankruptcy estate. The ruling reinforces that courts will balance all Pioneer factors without letting any single consideration predominate, and will look skeptically at "floodgates" arguments that lack evidentiary support, especially in mass tort bankruptcies involving sensitive underlying claims.

