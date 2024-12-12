ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Elimination Of Louisiana's Net Capital Gains Deduction From Income Tax

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
Owners of businesses in Louisiana considering a sale or divestiture of their ownership interests or substantially all of the assets of a business entity domiciled...
United States Louisiana Tax
Robert S. Angelico,Leon H. Rittenberg III,John A. Rouchell
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Owners of businesses in Louisiana considering a sale or divestiture of their ownership interests or substantially all of the assets of a business entity domiciled in this state should be advised that during the 2024 Third Extraordinary Session the legislature repealed the net capital gains deduction in its entirety.

Louisiana Revised Statutes 47:293(9)(a)(xvii) and (10) provides an individual income tax deduction for net capital gains resulting from the sale or exchange of an equity interest in or substantially all of the assets of a non-publicly traded corporation, partnership, limited liability company, or other business organization commercially domiciled in Louisiana.

For taxable periods beginning on and after January 1, 2025, in addition to other significant changes, Act 11 repeals Louisiana Revised Statutes 47:293(9)(a)(xvii) and (10) in their entirety, eliminating the net capital gains deduction from income tax for Louisiana residents and non-residents alike. This deduction from Louisiana income tax will not be available for capital gains realized on sales or exchanges of such equity interests or assets on or after January 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert S. Angelico
Robert S. Angelico
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Caroline Lafourcade
Caroline Lafourcade
Photo of John A. Rouchell
John A. Rouchell
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More