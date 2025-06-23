ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Trade, Supply Chain Dynamics, And Human Rights

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Despite recent signs of relief, unpredictable and rapidly shifting US trade policy has sowed...
United States Government, Public Sector
Jonathan Drimmer,Yousuf Aftab,Elinoam Abramov
+1 Authors

Abstract

Despite recent signs of relief, unpredictable and rapidly shifting US trade policy has sowed uncertainty into global supply chains. Companies are considering a panoply of measures to navigate the expected realignment of production costs through US tariffs and potential retaliatory policy from other countries. Those measures, however, may carry human rights risks that are serious for stakeholders and potentially for companies. Effective supply-chain strategy in response to evolving tariff policy should integrate human rights considerations for operational and brand integrity, regulatory compliance, and managing non-tariff measures affecting access to key markets. This piece highlights key trade-related human rights and their implications for corporate strategy and governance.

Click below to read the full issue.

1640556.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Drimmer
Jonathan Drimmer
Photo of Yousuf Aftab
Yousuf Aftab
Photo of Jeffrey G. Weiss
Jeffrey G. Weiss
Person photo placeholder
Elinoam Abramov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More