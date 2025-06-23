Trade, Supply Chain Dynamics, And Human Rights

Abstract

Despite recent signs of relief, unpredictable and rapidly shifting US trade policy has sowed uncertainty into global supply chains. Companies are considering a panoply of measures to navigate the expected realignment of production costs through US tariffs and potential retaliatory policy from other countries. Those measures, however, may carry human rights risks that are serious for stakeholders and potentially for companies. Effective supply-chain strategy in response to evolving tariff policy should integrate human rights considerations for operational and brand integrity, regulatory compliance, and managing non-tariff measures affecting access to key markets. This piece highlights key trade-related human rights and their implications for corporate strategy and governance.

Click below to read the full issue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.