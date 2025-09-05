Restaurant Sector - September 2025

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

In this quarter's Restaurant Sector newsletter, the industry presents a varied performance outlook. The Restaurant Index recorded a modest gain of 1.27%, yet it underperformed compared to broader market indices. Starbucks continues to advance its Green Apron Service model while addressing heightened international competition. Similarly, fast-casual chains such as Cava have faced challenges with reduced customer traffic and price sensitivity. In the casual dining sector, The Cheesecake Factory achieved strong four-wall margins despite inflationary pressures.

Our lead story this quarter highlights Toast, a cloud-based restaurant point-of-sale and management system that has gained traction through innovative technology partnerships and international expansion.

Discover how Ankura supports restaurant clients in navigating industry challenges by enhancing customer value through digital engagement, loyalty programs, and localized menus, while driving operational efficiency through cost control, delivery optimization, and advanced technology solutions.

