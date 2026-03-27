Board Of Pharmacy Enforcement Is Accelerating: What Pharmacies And Industry Stakeholders Need To Do Now

State Boards of Pharmacy are no longer operating as passive, complaint-driven regulators. Across the country, enforcement activity has become more aggressive, more coordinated and far more data-driven.

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State Boards of Pharmacy are no longer operating as passive, complaint-driven regulators. Across the country, enforcement activity has become more aggressive, more coordinated and far more data-driven. Pharmacies, pharmacy owners and industry stakeholders are increasingly finding themselves under scrutiny without any prior warning and often without understanding how or why the investigation began.

At Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, we are seeing a sharp uptick in Board of Pharmacy investigations tied to broader enforcement trends involving Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), manufacturers, wholesalers and government payors. These matters are no longer isolated licensing issues. They are interconnected regulatory events that can quickly expand into multi-agency exposure if not handled properly from the outset.

Dae Y. Lee, Pharm.D., Esq., CPBS and Lucas W. Morgan, Co-Chairs of Buchanan’s Pharmacy Practice Group, are at the forefront of these developments. Our team represents pharmacies, plan sponsors and industry stakeholders nationwide in high-stakes regulatory, audit and enforcement matters. We are not observing these trends from the outside. We are actively shaping outcomes in real time.

The message is straightforward: pharmacies that treat Board of Pharmacy exposure as a secondary issue are putting their licenses, operations, and revenue at risk.

A Shift Toward Proactive Enforcement

Boards of Pharmacy are increasingly relying on external data sources and interagency collaboration to identify potential violations. Investigations are now frequently triggered by:

PBM audit findings, including fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) allegations

Referrals from Medicaid programs, Medicare contractors, and other governmental entities

Wholesaler reports and suspicious order monitoring systems

Manufacturer complaints, particularly in the context of compounded drugs and GLP-1 products

Internal analytics identifying outlier dispensing patterns or reimbursement anomalies

As a result, pharmacies may become the subject of an investigation without any direct complaint or obvious operational issue. By the time the pharmacy is notified, the Board has often already conducted a preliminary review and formed initial conclusions.

This shift has fundamentally changed the risk profile for pharmacies. Enforcement is no longer reactive but, rather, it is predictive.

Key Areas of Enforcement Focus

While enforcement priorities vary by jurisdiction, several consistent themes have emerged nationwide.

Controlled substance dispensing remains a primary area of focus. Boards are evaluating whether pharmacies are fulfilling their corresponding responsibility obligations, including identifying and resolving red flags associated with prescribing patterns, patient behavior, and prescriber relationships. Failure to document appropriate due diligence is one of the most common issues we encounter.

Compounding continues to be heavily scrutinized, particularly in light of evolving FDA guidance and the removal of certain drugs from the shortage list. Boards are examining whether compounded products are impermissible copies of commercially available drugs, as well as compliance with USP standards, sourcing requirements and labeling practices.

Documentation and recordkeeping deficiencies remain one of the easiest entry points for enforcement. Missing invoices, incomplete logs and inconsistent policies can quickly escalate into formal violations, even in the absence of patient harm. In our experience, these issues often serve as the foundation for broader investigations.

Operational compliance is another growing area of concern. This includes staffing models, pharmacist supervision, workflow integrity and adherence to state-specific licensing requirements. Pharmacies operating across multiple locations or under common ownership structures are particularly vulnerable, as issues identified at one location can lead to system-wide scrutiny.

Boards are also increasingly focused on business arrangements, including ownership structures, management agreements and relationships with prescribers or third-party marketers. Arrangements that raise questions about inducement, control, or professional independence are being closely examined.

The Expanding Intersection with PBM and Payor Enforcement

One of the most significant developments we are seeing is the convergence of Board of Pharmacy enforcement with PBM audits and payor investigations.

PBMs are no longer acting solely as reimbursement entities. They are actively identifying and referring pharmacies to regulatory authorities based on audit findings. In many cases, PBM-driven allegations serve as the catalyst for Board investigations.

This creates a compounding effect. A PBM audit can trigger a Board investigation, which can then lead to network termination, additional payor scrutiny and further regulatory exposure. Pharmacies that fail to manage these issues in a coordinated manner often find themselves facing multiple enforcement actions simultaneously.

At Buchanan, our integrated approach to PBM audit defense and Board of Pharmacy representation allows us to manage these risks holistically. We understand how these systems interact, and we develop strategies accordingly.

The Consequences of Inaction

Board of Pharmacy enforcement actions carry significant consequences that extend well beyond fines and corrective action plans.

Depending on the nature of the alleged violations, pharmacies may face license suspension, probation or revocation. These actions can have immediate operational impacts, including the inability to dispense medications, loss of revenue and disruption of patient care.

Equally important, Board findings are often shared with other stakeholders, including PBMs and other government agencies. A single adverse action can trigger a cascade of additional consequences, including contract terminations and payment recoupments.

From a business perspective, the reputational impact alone can be substantial. Pharmacies that are publicly disciplined by a Board may face long-term challenges in maintaining relationships with patients, providers and payors.

Why Early and Strategic Intervention Is Critical

In our experience, the outcome of a Board of Pharmacy matter is often determined in the early stages, i.e., long before any formal hearing or disciplinary action.

Pharmacies that engage experienced counsel at the first sign of an inquiry are in a significantly stronger position to manage the process. Early intervention allows for:

Strategic responses to Board requests for records and information

Identification and mitigation of potential areas of exposure

Controlled and effective communication with investigators

Development of a narrative that demonstrates compliance and good faith

Waiting until formal charges are issued severely limits these opportunities. By that point, the Board’s position is often entrenched, and the pharmacy is forced into a defensive posture.

A Proactive Approach to Risk Management

The most effective way to manage Board of Pharmacy risk is to address it before it becomes an issue.

This requires a disciplined approach to compliance, including internal audits, updated policies and procedures and ongoing staff training. Pharmacies should regularly evaluate their practices in high-risk areas, including controlled substances, compounding and documentation.

Equally important, pharmacies must understand how their operations may be perceived by regulators. Practices that appear routine internally may raise concerns when viewed through the lens of a Board investigator.

Developing a response protocol for regulatory inquiries is also essential. Pharmacies should know in advance how they will handle inspections, document requests and communications with regulators.

Buchanan’s PBM & Pharmacy Practice Group is uniquely positioned to assist pharmacies and industry stakeholders navigating this evolving enforcement landscape.

Led by Dae Y. Lee Pharm.D., Esq., CPBS and Lucas Morgan, Esq., our team combines deep regulatory knowledge with practical, real-world experience representing clients in complex, high-stakes matters. We regularly advise on:

Board of Pharmacy investigations and enforcement actions

Regulatory agencies (DEA, OIG, AUSA) investigations and enforcement actions

PBM audits and related regulatory exposure

Compounding compliance and FDA-related issues

Controlled substance compliance and corresponding responsibility

Multi-jurisdictional regulatory strategy

We do not take a one-size-fits-all approach. Every matter is evaluated in the context of the client’s broader business objectives, regulatory exposure and operational realities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.