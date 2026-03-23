PBM Reform 2026: What Recent Legislation Means For The Industry (Video)

PBM reform 2026 is reshaping how PBMs and plan sponsors operate, as Congress and federal agencies introduce new compliance requirements and enforcement standards.

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PBM reform 2026 is reshaping how PBMs and plan sponsors operate, as Congress and federal agencies introduce new compliance requirements and enforcement standards. With multiple reforms moving forward at once, many organizations are asking: what changed, what’s required, and what comes next?

Mintz Health Care Law attorneys analyze PBM reforms enacted under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA 2026), along with proposed Department of Labor rules, recent FTC enforcement activity, and federal drug pricing initiatives.

<p><strong>What you’ll learn:</strong></p> <ul style="list-style: disc;"> <li>Key PBM reform 2026 requirements and emerging compliance risks</li> <li>How recent agency actions may affect PBM operations and contracting</li> <li>What to prioritize as PBM regulation continues to evolve</li> </ul>

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