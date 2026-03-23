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23 March 2026

PBM Reform 2026: What Recent Legislation Means For The Industry (Video)

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PBM reform 2026 is reshaping how PBMs and plan sponsors operate, as Congress and federal agencies introduce new compliance requirements and enforcement standards.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Theresa C. Carnegie,Bridgette Keller, and Hassan Shaikh
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PBM reform 2026 is reshaping how PBMs and plan sponsors operate, as Congress and federal agencies introduce new compliance requirements and enforcement standards. With multiple reforms moving forward at once, many organizations are asking: what changed, what’s required, and what comes next?

Mintz Health Care Law attorneys analyze PBM reforms enacted under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA 2026), along with proposed Department of Labor rules, recent FTC enforcement activity, and federal drug pricing initiatives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Theresa C. Carnegie
Theresa C. Carnegie
Photo of Bridgette Keller
Bridgette Keller
Photo of Hassan Shaikh
Hassan Shaikh
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