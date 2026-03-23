The Critical Obligation To Investigate And Report Overpayments: How To Avoid False Claims Act Liability

As healthcare providers, staying compliant with federal regulations is paramount—not only to avoid penalties but also to uphold the integrity of your organization.

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As healthcare providers, staying compliant with federal regulations is paramount—not only to avoid penalties but also to uphold the integrity of your organization. A key area that health care providers often don’t know or don’t understand is the obligation to diligently investigate, report, and refund any overpayments received from federal programs, particularly Medicare. Proactive compliance measures as a part of a well-developed and maintained compliance program are integral to ensure that receipt and/or retention of overpayments does not occur; or if it does occur that a provider can quickly correct the issue and report and refund them.

Understanding the Legal Framework

Providers are statutorily prohibited from retaining an overpayment, and the Social Security Act mandates that providers who receive an overpayment must report and return it. Specifically, providers are required to notify the government in writing of the reason for the overpayment and to refund the amount within 60 days.

In 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Final Rule that revises these obligations for Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D. The rule emphasizes a strict 60-day deadline for reporting and repaying overpayments from the date they are identified. Timely action is important as delays can lead to serious legal consequences, including the potential for significant financial sanctions.

Key Deadlines and Terms

Reporting and Refund Deadline

Providers must report and refund any overpayment within 60 days of the earliest of (1) the date the overpayment is identified; or (2) the date any related cost report is due, if applicable.

Providers must report and refund any overpayment within 60 days of the earliest of (1) the date the overpayment is identified; or (2) the date any related cost report is due, if applicable. What Constitutes "Identification"?

An overpayment is considered identified when a provider knowingly receives or retains it. The term “knowingly” aligns with the definition in the False Claims Act, emphasizing the importance of awareness and due diligence.

An overpayment is considered identified when a provider knowingly receives or retains it. The term “knowingly” aligns with the definition in the False Claims Act, emphasizing the importance of awareness and due diligence. Look-Back Period

Providers are required to look back at claims for the 6 years prior to the overpayment.

Investigation and the 180-Day Suspension

Providers are allowed a 180-day suspension of the 60-day report and refund requirement during ongoing investigations of related overpayments. Specifically, the deadline is paused until either (1) the investigation into related overpayments concludes, and the total amount owed is determined; or (2) 180 days have passed since the initial overpayment was identified.

This suspension provides some flexibility but does not eliminate the obligation to report and refund once the investigation concludes or the suspension period ends.

Implications for Healthcare Providers

Failure to adhere to these requirements can lead to significant legal exposure under the False Claims Act, including liability for penalties and damages. It is crucial that providers establish robust processes for (1) regularly reviewing billing and payment data to detect potential overpayments; (2) documenting investigations thoroughly; and (3) ensuring timely reporting and repayment within the mandated deadlines.

Beyond these proactive measures, if it becomes apparent that there is an overpayment, providers are required to conduct an investigation to determine the full amount that must be reported and refunded. These investigations can be time-consuming and intense. They also often present as a tip of the iceberg to a larger reimbursement issue. Engaging with counsel and/consultants early in the process will enable the providers to efficiently and thoroughly investigate the potential overpayments. Counsel will also assist clients with understanding the proper method for reporting and refunding the overpayment, and to which agency or contractor the report/refund should be directed.

Conclusion

The 2025 updates to the 60-Day Rule serve as a clear reminder: proactive investigation and prompt reporting and refunding overpayments are not optional—they are legal obligations. Healthcare providers must remain vigilant, maintain comprehensive records, and act swiftly to mitigate risks and uphold compliance with federal law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.