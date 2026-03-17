Poisoned Trust: The Farid Fata Scandal (Podcast)

In this episode of Wicked Coin, Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati explore one of the most disturbing healthcare fraud schemes in U.S. history: a trusted oncologist who exploited patients’ deepest fears...

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In this episode of Wicked Coin, Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati explore one of the most disturbing healthcare fraud schemes in U.S. history: a trusted oncologist who exploited patients’ deepest fears, administering often devastating cancer treatments to people who didn’t need them. The result was irreversible harm to hundreds of patients and tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent billings to Medicare.

Joined by special guest Christi Grimm, former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Diana and Tatiana take listeners inside the investigation that brought the scheme down – examining the systemic vulnerabilities that enabled this years-long fraud, the tenacious whistleblowers who exposed it, and the remarkable interagency investigative effort that brought a swift end to Dr. Fata’s reign of terror. It’s a harrowing tale of greed and power, but also one of courage, accountability, and the critical role of oversight in protecting the most vulnerable.

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