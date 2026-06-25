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25 June 2026

No Surprises Act Check-In: The Latest Changes To The IDR Process (Podcast)

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K&L Gates LLP

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Recent updates to the federal independent dispute resolution process under the No Surprises Act have introduced significant operational changes affecting how payment disputes are processed and resolved.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gabriel Scott,Kevin L. Alonso, and Cindy L. Ortega Ramos
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In this episode, Gabe Scott, Kevin Alonso, and Cindy Laura Ortega Ramos unpack recent updates to the federal independent dispute resolution (IDR) process under the No Surprises Act. They discuss the operational changes introduced in May by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury, along with the Office of Personnel Management, and what these updates mean for how payment disputes are processed and resolved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Gabriel Scott
Gabriel Scott
Photo of Kevin L. Alonso
Kevin L. Alonso
Photo of Cindy L. Ortega Ramos
Cindy L. Ortega Ramos
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