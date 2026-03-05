American Telemedicine Association Nexus 2026

Foley again proudly continues its longstanding sponsorship of the American Telemedicine Association and ATA Nexus. ATA Nexus 2026 unites leaders from across the digital health ecosystem to explore the future of care delivery while offering deep industry insights, with the theme of Flip The Switch: Igniting Scaled Digital Health. To learn more and register for the conference, visit the ATA NEXUS2026 website.

Join us as we contribute to the national conversation on digital care delivery and provide practical guidance for building scalable, compliant, and patient-centered virtual care models.

Foley presenters: Nate Lacktman, Jennifer Hennessy, T.J. Ferrante, Evan Hellman, Aaron Maguregui

The Business of Telehealth: Legal & Regulatory Framework for Digital Health: Compliance, Policy, and Risk Management in Virtual Care

May 12 at 3 p.m. ET

Hosted by Nathaniel Lacktman, chair of the firm's Telemedicine & Digital Health Team and Chairman of ATA's Board of Directors, this session will have digital health leaders delve into crucial regulatory challenges impacting the digital health industry and provide valuable insights on navigating potential pitfalls and mitigating consequences. The program is designed for general counsel, compliance officers, risk management leaders, telehealth program directors, direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform executives, and health system leaders navigating legal complexity in digital health. Enhance your legal strategy by joining this session — your legal team will thank you.

Digital health is scaling faster than the legal and regulatory frameworks designed to govern it. Health systems are deploying virtual care across state lines, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into clinical workflows, partnering with DTC platforms, and navigating pharmacy compliance — all while managing a complex patchwork of federal and state regulations that are evolving in real time. A single misstep in licensure compliance, data privacy, pharmacy law, reimbursement documentation, or malpractice risk can halt innovation, trigger costly enforcement actions, or expose your organization to liability.

The legal landscape is complex and constantly shifting. Pharmacy compounding regulations are under scrutiny. AI liability frameworks remain unclear. State telehealth parity laws vary widely. Corporate practice of medicine restrictions differ by jurisdiction. And federal agencies are issuing new guidance that health systems must interpret and operationalize quickly.

This deep dive cuts through the complexity. Leading health care attorneys, regulatory experts, and industry practitioners delve into the crucial legal challenges impacting digital and virtual care today — helping you navigate potential pitfalls, understand your exposure, and build strategies to mitigate risk while continuing to scale.

Sessions include:

Digital health privacy and security update

Jennifer Hennessy, Partner

Explore the current state of HIPAA enforcement, state privacy laws (including comprehensive state statutes), vendor risk management, and emerging privacy considerations for AI-enabled health care tools and consumer-facing platforms.

Corporate practice of medicine – two perspectives

TJ Ferrante, Partner

Learn about the push-and-pull behind corporate practice of medicine compliance, from a lawyer perspective and a physician perspective. Structuring compliant telehealth partnerships, vendor relationships, and DTC models across different state frameworks — exploring both traditional health system perspectives and innovative direct-to-consumer approaches.

Telehealth regulatory issues and fraud & abuse compliance

Evan Hellman, Senior Counsel

Discuss multi-state licensure navigation, reimbursement documentation standards, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute implications, payor contract requirements, and federal enforcement trends affecting digital health.

Open Q&A and "Ask Me Anything Session"

All speakers

Fire away with your legal brain-busters as the panel fields rapid-fire questions from the audience.

