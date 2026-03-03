ARTICLE
3 March 2026

Take The LEAD: CMS Launches 10-Year ACO Model To Increase Provider Participation

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") unveiled the Long-term Enhanced Accountable Care Organization ("ACO") Design ("LEAD") model, which aims to expand provider participation...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alexis S. Gilroy,Claire E. Castles,Andrew G. Jack
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alexis S. Gilroy’s articles from Jones Day are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Technology and Oil & Gas industries

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") unveiled the Long-term Enhanced Accountable Care Organization ("ACO") Design ("LEAD") model, which aims to expand provider participation, increase beneficiary involvement in preventive care, and modernize financial benchmarking for long-term stability.

CMS recently announced the LEAD model, set to succeed the ACO REACH model, which concludes December 31, 2026. LEAD incorporates new policies intended to level the playing field among provider types and attract more beneficiaries, including those needing complex care, to participate. ACOs can apply to LEAD by responding to a Request for Applications beginning March 2026.

Key Features

  • Duration: January 1, 2027 – December 31, 2036
  • Eligible Participants: Current REACH ACOs, other Medicare ACOs, Medicare fee-for-service providers new to ACOs, and providers serving underserved populations.
  • Benchmarking: Benchmarks initially based only on historical costs and never rebased. Benchmarks will be updated using a blend of actual national and regional spending trends and a prospective growth factor with guardrails.
  • Payment: Flexible payment options including monthly upfront and capitated payments, with 50% or 100% risk-sharing of savings or losses relative to benchmark.
  • CMS-Administered Risk Arrangement ("CARA"): CARA empowers ACOs to negotiate episode-based target prices directly with specialists, who then share in savings or losses depending on whether actual costs are below or exceed the target price.
  • High-Need Patients: High-need patients will be treated as a distinct population type with their own benchmark and trend factor. ACOs with greater than 40% of beneficiaries considered high-need patients qualify for a lower minimum beneficiary count to participate.
  • Benefit Enhancement and Engagement Incentives: (i) Part B Cost-Sharing: ACOs may agree with participants and preferred providers to cover some or all of beneficiary cost-sharing for designated Part B services; (ii) Part D Premium Buy-Down: Starting no later than 2029, ACOs may subsidize some or all of beneficiaries' Part D premiums; and (iii) Chronic Disease Prevention Reward: ACOs may offer healthy food to beneficiaries engaging in healthy living activities and participating in evidence-based disease management programs.
    Note: CMS has stated that it "may determine that the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor for CMS-sponsored model patient incentives is available to protect these patient incentives."
  • Medicaid Integration: CMS will select two states to partner with to define how ACOs and Medicaid organizations can work together to share data, coordinate care, and share in savings to improve outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alexis S. Gilroy
Alexis S. Gilroy
Photo of Claire E. Castles
Claire E. Castles
Photo of Gerald Griffith
Gerald Griffith
Photo of Andrew G. Jack
Andrew G. Jack
Photo of John M. Kirsner
John M. Kirsner
Photo of Laura Koman
Laura Koman
Photo of Tyler Loveall
Tyler Loveall
Photo of Andrew McGirty
Andrew McGirty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More