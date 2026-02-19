Governor Hochul Signs New York Medical Aid In Dying Act: Legal And Operational Considerations For Providers And Healthcare Facilities

On February 6, 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Medical Aid in Dying Act (the "Act")1 into law, establishing a statutory framework under which certain terminally ill adults may request and obtain medication to end their lives under defined conditions.2 The legislation follows years of debate and advocacy and represents a significant development in New York's regulation of end-of-life care. According to the Governor's office, the Act will take effect six months after enactment, allowing time for the New York State Department of Health ("DOH") to issue implementing regulations and for providers and healthcare facilities to prepare for compliance.3

Statutory Framework and Patient Eligibility

The Act permits mentally competent adult New York residents with a medically confirmed terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live to seek medical aid in dying. It establishes a detailed process intended to ensure that patient decisions are informed, voluntary, and documented. Two physicians are required to independently confirm the patient's diagnosis, prognosis, and decision-making capacity. Patients must submit both a written request and an oral request. The written request must be signed in the presence of two impartial adult witnesses, excluding certain individuals such as relatives, caregivers and owners, operators or staff of the patient's healthcare facility. The patient must also consent to self-administer the medication.

In addition, the Act imposes a mandatory five-day waiting period between the writing of the prescription and its fulfillment and requires a mandatory mental health evaluation by a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist before medication may be prescribed. The Act permits individual healthcare providers to decline participation to the extent it "conflicts with their conscience or religious beliefs," and allows religiously affiliated healthcare facilities or hospices to prohibit participation, provided patients are informed and transferred to another facility if necessary.4

Legal Context and Policy Considerations

The Act represents a policy reversal from the 2017 decision by the New York Court of Appeals, which held that physician-assisted suicide was not a constitutional right and prohibited absent explicit legislative authorization.5 With Governor Hochul's signature, New York joins a growing number of states that authorize medical aid in dying, alongside states such as Oregon and California. Supporters characterize the Act as a recognition of patient autonomy and an expansion of end-of-life care options that include hospice and palliative care. Advocates such as the New York Civil Liberties Union have noted the Act "provides strong procedural safeguards to ensure that a person's decision is fully informed and voluntarily made."6 Critics, including disability rights advocates and faith-based organizations, warn of pressure on vulnerable populations and raise broader ethical implications. These competing considerations appear to be reflected in the Act's detailed procedural safeguards, including protections for patients who may lack the capacity to make informed decisions. As noted above, the Act also incorporates conscience-based and religious-based opt-out provisions.

Looking Ahead

Healthcare providers and facilities must address operational and compliance requirements as the Act's effective date approaches. Institutional policies and clinical protocols will need to be reviewed and, where necessary, revised to address documentation of patient requests, physician confirmations, waiting periods, and mental health evaluations. Education and training of physicians, mental health professionals, and administrative staff is advisable for consistent application of eligibility criteria and procedural requirements.

Providers should also plan to comply with the Act's oversight and reporting requirements as reviewed by the DOH. Under the Act, the DOH will conduct annual reviews of a sample of records to monitor utilization and compliance, and providers should maintain records in a manner that facilitates these reviews while protecting patient privacy. As DOH issues regulations and guidance, providers should closely monitor developments and assess whether additional policy updates or compliance measures are required.

Conclusion

The Act marks a significant shift in New York's approach to end-of-life care, embedding patient autonomy within a highly structured framework of safeguards and procedural requirements. As implementation proceeds, providers and counsel should remain attentive to DOH guidance and enforcement expectations to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

