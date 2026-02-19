ARTICLE
19 February 2026

FTC Lands Landmark Settlement With Express Scripts Over Insulin Rebate Practices

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
The FTC reached a settlement with Express Scripts, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively "Express Scripts") to resolve an administrative lawsuit alleging...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

Source: The State AG Report

Industry: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals

Area of Law: Antitrust & Competition, Consumer Protection, Federal Agencies (FTC, CFPB, FCC)

  • The FTC reached a settlement with Express Scripts, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively "Express Scripts") to resolve an administrative lawsuit alleging the pharmacy benefit manager violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by artificially inflating insulin prices.
  • According to the complaint, Express Scripts allegedly used anticompetitive rebating practices to favor high-list-price insulin products over lower-list-price alternatives, which increased out-of-pocket costs for patients.
  • Under the terms of the proposed consent order, Express Scripts must delink manufacturer compensation from drug list prices, shift its standard offering for retail community pharmacy reimbursement to an acquisition-cost-plus model, and reshore its group purchasing organization from Switzerland to the U.S., among other relief.
  • As we have reported, this action is the latest in a series of enforcement efforts targeting PBMs and insulin pricing, including recent lawsuits filed by the AGs of Iowa, Mississippi, and Virginia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More