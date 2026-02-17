Digging Into New York's New Price-Gouging Rules (Video)

For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond attorney Courtney Ryan reviewed new regulations recently issued by the New York Attorney General to limit price-gouging. The new rules prohibit selling goods or services at "unconscionably excessive" prices during emergencies.

self

Topics covered during the full webinar include:

Court Order Affects Haitians' Temporary Protected Status

New Healthcare Privacy Regulations Become Enforceable on February 16

NYAG Ramps Up Price Fixing Enforcement

USDOL Clarifies Employee FMLA Leave Tracking

NYLL 196-d Inapplicable to Bonuses & Commissions

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.