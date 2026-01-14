ARTICLE
14 January 2026

The NIH-Proposed 15 Percent Indirect Cost Rate Cap Is Out – For Now

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit on January 6, 2026, upheld a district court's decision to permanently enjoin and vacate guidance (Guidance)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dianne Bourque,Rebecca J. Merrill,Michael Werner
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Holland & Knight are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit on January 6, 2026, upheld a district court's decision to permanently enjoin and vacate guidance (Guidance) published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) early last year. This Guidance would have imposed a flat, 15 percent indirect cost rate on NIH-funded research. Indirect costs, also known as "facility and administration" costs, are those that cannot be specifically attributed to a single research project, such as utilities, specialized laboratory equipment or clinical space.

The decision preserves the NIH's current approach to indirect cost rates, allowing individually negotiated indirect cost agreements, which can vary significantly from institution to institution depending on a variety of accounting considerations. The decision protects billions of dollars in research funding, including funding for research that was already in progress when the Guidance was issued.

The First Circuit agreed with the district court that the Guidance violated both a federal appropriations rider prohibiting the replacement of a negotiated indirect cost rate with a uniform rate and the NIH's regulations regarding negotiated indirect cost rates. The decision also clarified that other mechanisms are available to the NIH to lawfully change indirect cost rates.

Holland & Knight attorneys will continue to monitor developments on this issue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Dianne Bourque
Dianne Bourque
Photo of Rebecca J. Merrill
Rebecca J. Merrill
Photo of Summer H. Martin
Summer H. Martin
Photo of Michael Werner
Michael Werner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More