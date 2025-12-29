Provider-Sponsored Health Plans: Bridge Or Anchor?

A CFO/CEO Perspective on the Future of Vertically Integrated Health Systems

Provider-sponsored health plans (PSHPs) were designed to hedge against declining fee-for-service margins, capture premium dollars, and accelerate the shift toward value-based care. The idea was compelling: If health systems could also act as payers, they could better control costs, keep patients within their networks, and reinvest surpluses into mission.

Today, this narrative is unraveling.

UCare, Minnesota's second-largest Medicare Advantage (MA) carrier, lost $504 million in 2024 and announced a full MA exit by 2026. 1,2 More than $400 million in reserves remain tied up and unavailable for redeployment.

Meanwhile, only a handful of systems have achieved scale and capabilities. UPMC Health Plan has more than 4 million members, Priority Health has grown through acquisitions to more than 1.3 million members, and Intermountain's SelectHealth covers more than 1 million members.11,12,13

The central message for CFOs and CEOs: A PSHP is never neutral. It is either a bridge to integration, enterprise value, and resilience—or it is an anchor that drains liquidity, ties up reserves, raises borrowing costs, and undermines strategic focus.

Why Health Systems Sponsor Plans: Promise vs. Reality

The promise of PSHPs has always been rooted in diversification and control. As inpatient margins eroded under fee-for-service, boards and CFOs were drawn to the idea of capturing premium revenue and investing in population health.

But history has shown how difficult it is for systems to succeed in the payer business. Insurance is a fundamentally different competency: Actuarial science, risk adjustment, regulatory capital, distribution, and claims administration are not rooted in most hospital DNA.

Health systems originally pursued PSHPs to capture premium revenue in order to hedge against shrinking inpatient margins.

They also sought to integrate care delivery with financing, advancing population health capabilities.

Another common rationale was to gain leverage with payers and employers by competing directly with them.

Approximately 60 PSHPs exist nationally today, covering around 14 million lives. 12

Fewer than 15% of PSHPs formed since 2010 have reached sustainable profitability. 4

Many mid-size systems, including McLaren, and Centra, have been destabilized by plan losses. 3,4,7,6

Rating agencies increasingly cite PSHP performance in negative credit outlooks.5,6

Footnotes

