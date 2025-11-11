ARTICLE
11 November 2025

Hikma Launches Ustekinumab Biosimilar STARJEMZA

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On November 6, 2025, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and its subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., announced the launch of STARJEMZA (ustekinumab-hmny).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Harrison Gunn
Harrison Gunn’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

On November 6, 2025, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and its subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., announced the launch of STARJEMZA (ustekinumab-hmny). STARJEMZA references Janssen's STELARA, and is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Craig Boyd, commercial lead for the biosimilar, commented that "We are excited to launch our first biosimilar in the US."

As we previously reported, on May 22, 2025, STARJEMZA became the seventh ustekinumab biosimilar to gain FDA approval. While Hikma commercialized STARJEMZA in the United States, Bio-Thera developed and manufactured the product pursuant to an agreement entered into between the companies in August 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Harrison Gunn
Harrison Gunn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More