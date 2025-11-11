Samsung Biologics Completes Spin-Off And Launches Samsung Epis Holdings

On November 3, 2025, Samsung Biologics announced the completion of the spin-off of its investment and subsidiary management business unit, and the establishment of Samsung Epis Holdings, an investment holding company that will oversee Samsung Bioepis and other future biotechnology subsidiaries.

Samsung Biologics will continue to operate as a pure-play Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), focusing on expanding its manufacturing capacity, diversifying its service offerings, and strengthening its global presence. Samsung Epis Holdings will focus on developing platform technologies and new drug candidates, with an emphasis on long-term growth through research and collaboration. Samsung Bioepis, now wholly owned by Samsung Epis Holdings, will continue to build on its biosimilar portfolio and expand its pipeline. Since its founding in 2012, the company has launched 11 biosimilars, achieving 1.54 trillion won ($1.07B) in 2024 sales and an operating profit of 435.4B won. Samsung Bioepis aims to increase its R&D portfolio to more than 20 products in the coming years.

Samsung Biologics plans to strengthen its position as the world's largest biomanufacturer by completing Bio Campus II by 2032, bringing total capacity to 1.32 million liters.

