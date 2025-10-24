ARTICLE
24 October 2025

Ready To Deal: What Healthcare Providers Need To Know Before Raising Capital Or Selling (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Healthcare transactions demand more than strong financials. They require a strategy that aligns with investor priorities and industry trends. In this webinar, our advisors will share practical steps...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Aytan Dahukey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Healthcare transactions demand more than strong financials. They require a strategy that aligns with investor priorities and industry trends. In this webinar, our advisors will share practical steps for preparing your business, navigating due diligence, and understanding how today's revenue models and regulations impact valuation.

You will walk away with:

  • Practical steps to get your organization ready for an M&A or capital raise
  • Insights into current value-based care market dynamics
  • Understanding of key payor and regulatory trends that may affect deal outcomes

Healthcare executives, founders, and investors exploring growth, M&A, or capital raise opportunities are highly encouraged to attend.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aytan Dahukey
Aytan Dahukey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More