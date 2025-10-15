S1 E9: Inside Sonex Health: CEO Bob Paulson On Minimally Invasive Solutions For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (Podcast)

Harry and Marisa sit down with Bob Paulson, President and CEO of Sonex Health, about how the company is transforming treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome through a minimally invasive approach that shortens recovery times and expands access to care.

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.

Article Insights

Polsinelli LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Harry and Marisa sit down with Bob Paulson, President and CEO of Sonex Health, about how the company is transforming treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome through a minimally invasive approach that shortens recovery times and expands access to care.

They also highlight the full journey of bringing new medical technologies to patients, from FDA authorization through CPT coding, the AMA RUC process, and CMS coverage, illustrating how innovators navigate each stage to achieve real-world impact.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.