15 October 2025

S1 E9: Inside Sonex Health: CEO Bob Paulson On Minimally Invasive Solutions For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (Podcast)

Harry and Marisa sit down with Bob Paulson, President and CEO of Sonex Health, about how the company is transforming treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome through a minimally invasive approach that shortens recovery times and expands access to care.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Harry Sporidis and Marisa Campbell
They also highlight the full journey of bringing new medical technologies to patients, from FDA authorization through CPT coding, the AMA RUC process, and CMS coverage, illustrating how innovators navigate each stage to achieve real-world impact.

