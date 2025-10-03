Navigating Women's Health With Rachel Welch (Video)

In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona welcomes Rachel Welch, a women's pre and postnatal fitness pioneer and founder of Revolution Motherhood, and her new program created to help pre-, menopausal, and post-menopausal women. Rachel discusses the crucial role self-care plays in women's health, the motivation behind creating Revolution Motherhood, and the importance of valuing and understanding women's bodies through different life stages. She also offers advice on finding trusted healthcare providers and cutting through the noise of abundant but inconsistent health information, particularly in the menopause space. The conversation underscores the necessity of community and support for women, especially those in the sandwich generation.

