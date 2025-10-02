DOJ Expands Health Care Fraud Unit In Boston

Despite recent changes in white collar enforcement priorities, at least two things appear likely to remain constant: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will continue to focus on healthcare fraud, and Boston will help lead the way.

On Sept. 23, 2025, the DOJ announced plans to increase its healthcare enforcement efforts in the District of Massachusetts. The expansion of DOJ's New England Health Care Fraud Strike Force will bring additional prosecutors and resources to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston.

The Boston office has a national reputation in healthcare enforcement, with a long track record of high-impact cases involving pharmaceutical and medical device companies, providers and executives. The Strike Force will coordinate closely with the Boston office's dedicated Health Care Fraud Unit, providing what the DOJ press release refers to as "a powerful force multiplier."

Healthcare companies and providers can expect the assistant U.S. attorneys (AUSAs) in the Health Care Fraud Unit to continue to focus on long-running, complex cases, while Strike Force trial attorneys will likely focus on fast-moving, data-driven cases based in Massachusetts.

What Does This Mean for Healthcare Clients?

It is a reminder that enforcement in this area will continue to be active, as DOJ will devote the resources necessary to pursue cases aggressively. Clients should take this opportunity to review their compliance policies and address any vulnerabilities to avoid federal law enforcement scrutiny.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.