ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Navigating Payor Relations: A Guide For Emerging Health Care Companies

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Many common early stage go-to-market strategies of the past decade—including direct-to-consumer (DTC) and employer benefits purchasing (separate from their health insurance offering)—are facing growing regulatory...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Joshua Tauber,Randi Seigel,Samantha Spear
+1 Authors

Many common early stage go-to-market strategies of the past decade—including direct-to-consumer (DTC) and employer benefits purchasing (separate from their health insurance offering)—are facing growing regulatory, operational, and financial headwinds. As a result, health care companies are increasingly evaluating other growth opportunities, including pursuing commercial and government insurance reimbursement. The perceived ease of entry and scalability benefits of payor relationships understandably appeal to many leaders.

This guide is designed for founders, operators, and leaders at companies facing such a fork in the road: "How do you determine whether pursuing a payor go-to-market strategy is a good fit for your company, and if so—how do you get it done?" To help answer that question, we developed a framework for decision-making for you to download.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua Tauber
Joshua Tauber
Photo of Randi Seigel
Randi Seigel
Photo of Annie Fox
Annie Fox
Photo of Samantha Spear
Samantha Spear
