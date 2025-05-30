ARTICLE
30 May 2025

FDA Approves Bio-Thera And Hikma's Ustekinumab Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On May 22, 2025, the FDA approved Bio-Thera Solutions and Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ustekinumab biosimilar, STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab-hmny) injection, referencing Janssen's STELARA®...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Riley Wyberg

On May 22, 2025, the FDA approved Bio-Thera Solutions and Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ustekinumab biosimilar, STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab-hmny) injection, referencing Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab) injection. This approval makes Bio-Thera the seventh company to receive FDA approval for an ustekinumab biosimilar, joining Amgen, Alvotech, Samsung, Fresenius, Accord, Biocon, and Celltrion.

Ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the bioactivity of human IL-12 and IL-23 by preventing shared p40 subunit from binding to the IL-12Rβ1 receptor chain of IL-12 (IL-12Rβ1/β2) and IL-23 (IL-12Rβ1/23R) receptor complexes on the surface of immune cells. Abnormal regulation of IL-12 and IL-23 has been implicated as important contributor to chronic inflammation, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), Crohn's disease (CD), and Ulcerative colitis (UC).

As we previously reported, in August 2021, Bio-Thera and Hikma entered into a license and commercialization agreement for STARJEMZA®. Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-Thera is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product and Hikma is responsible for the commercialization of the product in the United States.

STARJEMZA® is Bio-Thera's third biosimilar product approved by the FDA and Hikma's first approved biosimilar

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Riley Wyberg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More