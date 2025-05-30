Healthcare M&A Poised For A Rebound In 2025

A shift in macro conditions is driving deal volume across resilient subsectors, but regulatory scrutiny remains a key headwind.

Following a subdued 2024, healthcare M&A and financing activity is gaining momentum in 2025. Lower interest rates, stronger credit markets, and a return of private equity capital are fueling deal flow, particularly in scalable, tech-driven sectors. Corporates and sponsors are re-engaging with strategic acquisitions, but face a regulatory environment that is more active and complex than ever.

We discuss the market in detail, including the following trends, in our recent article "Healthcare M&A and Financing in 2025," which was published by LaingBuisson:

Private equity is re-entering with focus on carve-outs, sponsor-to-sponsor deals, and consolidation in high-margin verticals.

AI-driven healthtech, precision medicine, and aging care are leading the list of investor-favored subsectors.

Venture capital is shifting toward later-stage companies with proven clinical and commercial traction.

Antitrust scrutiny is intensifying across the US, UK, and EU, reshaping deal strategies and buyer profiles.

