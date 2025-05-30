ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Healthcare M&A Poised For A Rebound In 2025

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Following a subdued 2024, healthcare M&A and financing activity is gaining momentum in 2025. Lower interest rates, stronger credit markets, and a return of private equity capital are fueling deal flow...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sophie C. McGrath,Arvin Abraham,Michael Grainger
+1 Authors

A shift in macro conditions is driving deal volume across resilient subsectors, but regulatory scrutiny remains a key headwind.

Following a subdued 2024, healthcare M&A and financing activity is gaining momentum in 2025. Lower interest rates, stronger credit markets, and a return of private equity capital are fueling deal flow, particularly in scalable, tech-driven sectors. Corporates and sponsors are re-engaging with strategic acquisitions, but face a regulatory environment that is more active and complex than ever.

We discuss the market in detail, including the following trends, in our recent article "Healthcare M&A and Financing in 2025," which was published by LaingBuisson:

  • Private equity is re-entering with focus on carve-outs, sponsor-to-sponsor deals, and consolidation in high-margin verticals.
  • AI-driven healthtech, precision medicine, and aging care are leading the list of investor-favored subsectors.
  • Venture capital is shifting toward later-stage companies with proven clinical and commercial traction.
  • Antitrust scrutiny is intensifying across the US, UK, and EU, reshaping deal strategies and buyer profiles.

Click for a preview or return on July 1, 2025 for the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Sophie C. McGrath
Sophie C. McGrath
Arvin Abraham
Arvin Abraham
Anne Stroude
Anne Stroude
Michael Grainger
Michael Grainger
