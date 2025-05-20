Former FDA Officials Howard Sklamberg And Eva Temkin Share Insights On AI's Role In Drug Development On FDA Watch Podcast

Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partners and former FDA officials Howard Sklamberg and Eva Temkin were featured in FDA Watch's podcast series, "AI, Medical Products & FDA: Discovery, Design & Development." The episode explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the life sciences industry, from drug discovery and clinical trial design to FDA regulatory oversight.

Referencing Arnold & Porter's benchmark report, "The Convergence of Life Sciences and Artificial Intelligence: Seizing Opportunities While Managing Risk," Sklamberg and Temkin discussed how AI could transform medical product development, including its potential to enhance data integrity assessments during inspections and streamline regulatory submissions. They were joined by Marko Topalovic, Chief AI Officer at Clario, who shared insights on integrating AI into clinical data workflows.

Listen to the full podcast episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.