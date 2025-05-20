ARTICLE
20 May 2025

Former FDA Officials Howard Sklamberg And Eva Temkin Share Insights On AI's Role In Drug Development On FDA Watch Podcast

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partners and former FDA officials Howard Sklamberg and Eva Temkin were featured in FDA Watch's podcast series...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Howard Sklamberg and Eva Temkin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partners and former FDA officials Howard Sklamberg and Eva Temkin were featured in FDA Watch's podcast series, "AI, Medical Products & FDA: Discovery, Design & Development." The episode explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the life sciences industry, from drug discovery and clinical trial design to FDA regulatory oversight.

Referencing Arnold & Porter's benchmark report, "The Convergence of Life Sciences and Artificial Intelligence: Seizing Opportunities While Managing Risk," Sklamberg and Temkin discussed how AI could transform medical product development, including its potential to enhance data integrity assessments during inspections and streamline regulatory submissions. They were joined by Marko Topalovic, Chief AI Officer at Clario, who shared insights on integrating AI into clinical data workflows.

Listen to the full podcast episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Howard Sklamberg
Howard Sklamberg
Photo of Eva Temkin
Eva Temkin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More