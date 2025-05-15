1x1 With Matthew Renfro At Lynx

My co-founders and I spent several years at UnitedHealth Group and Optum, overseeing extensive portfolios of financial healthcare accounts like HSAs...

You've had a notable journey in the healthcare fintech space. Can you walk us through your professional journey and explain what motivated you to found Lynx?

My co-founders and I spent several years at UnitedHealth Group and Optum, overseeing extensive portfolios of financial healthcare accounts like HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs. After acquiring HSA businesses from major financial institutions, we faced significant integration challenges. The legacy software platforms we inherited were built in the late '90s primarily for processing claims, not embedding modern fintech experiences.

Additionally, we noticed how actively individuals engaged with their financial healthcare benefits, closely tracking their balances to afford crucial medical treatments or supplemental care. Observing the significant role these financial decisions played in people's lives motivated us deeply. We wanted to build a solution that would meaningfully connect health and finance in an intuitive and accessible way, which ultimately led us to found Lynx.

How has the rise of newer personalized tax-advantaged accounts, such as Individual Coverage HRAs (ICHRA), impacted your vision and the broader healthcare fintech landscape?

There's a clear parallel between ICHRA's emergence and the historical shift from defined benefit to defined contribution plans in retirement. Like retirement plans decades ago, employers now seek to empower employees to manage healthcare expenses directly. However, healthcare fintech faces unique regulatory challenges that traditional fintech platforms aren't equipped to handle. While venture capital has flowed into many ICHRA startups, compliance remains a critical differentiator in this space. At Lynx, we uniquely combine robust fintech capabilities with in-depth knowledge of healthcare regulations, ensuring both rapid innovation and strict compliance.

Considering the extensive venture investment into ICHRA and related startups, how is Lynx differentiating itself?

A lot of startups in this space have run into trouble with compliance. They've set up individual bank accounts for each employee's virtual wallet, which may sound simple but actually creates complications around account ownership and regulatory responsibility. When banks started to push back on that model, we saw an opportunity to step in. At Lynx, we've built a scalable and compliant payment system designed specifically for healthcare benefits, making it easier and safer for both employers and employees to manage these funds.

Looking ahead five to ten years, what do you think healthcare finance will look like — especially when it comes to benefits, accounts, and technology solutions like Lynx?

The future of healthcare finance will likely center on simplification and integration. Right now, different vendors often manage various benefits like HSAs, FSAs, Medicare flex cards, and other supplemental offerings, which creates a lot of fragmentation and inefficiencies.

Looking ahead, the trend is moving toward a single, streamlined solution that brings everything together — one system that can manage all types of financial benefits, embedded directly within a health plan's existing platform. This could include a universal payment card and a user-friendly e-commerce experience to help people easily purchase eligible healthcare items and services. With real-time adjudication and more seamless coordination, this approach would not only improve the user experience but also help health plans run more efficiently.

For someone thinking about starting a company in healthcare fintech, what would you say to them? Any lessons you've learned that really stuck with you?

The most important thing is to just start — take that first step with your idea and don't be afraid to put it out into the world.

The idea you begin with probably won't be the one you end up building long-term, and that's okay. Be open to change, keep refining, and look for ways to drive unique value into the ecosystem by responding to what the market truly needs.

One area with a lot of opportunity right now is smaller healthcare providers — like independent dental offices or specialty clinics. These businesses often don't have access to the kind of modern financial tools other small businesses do. There's real potential to build solutions that help them operate more smoothly and get paid faster, which would make a big difference for providers and patients alike.

Finally, why did you choose Goodwin as your legal counsel?

Goodwin came highly recommended by our investors, and their reputation really spoke for itself. What stood out even more was the strong network they've built — they're more than just legal counsel; they're a connector across funds and investors. We've been through several major financing events, and I've never had to stress about the legal side. Someone once told me that there are certain deals where you just can't afford mistakes, and for those, you want a legal team that brings both experience and trust. That's exactly what Goodwin has been for us.

