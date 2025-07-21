NASEM Will Hold July 17 Webinar On Nanotechnology R&D Infrastructure: Then And Now

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) will hold a webinar on July 17, 2025, on "Nanotechnology R&D Infrastructure: Then and Now." NASEM states that in the two decades since the authorization of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), the United States has become a global leader in the field with world-class research and development (R&D) infrastructure, but asks what new capabilities are needed to support emerging technologies. The webinar will explore important advances in U.S. nanotechnology R&D and future opportunities for the field. During the webinar, members of the Committee on the Quadrennial Review of the NNI will summarize key findings and recommendations from the recently released report, Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative. According to NASEM, they will be joined by other nanotechnology experts for a roundtable discussion on how modernizing and expanding access to nanotechnology R&D infrastructure can drive U.S. innovation in critical areas. More information on the Quadrennial Review of the NNI is available in our May 23, 2025, blog item.

