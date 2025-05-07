AHLA Health Care Transactions Conference 2025

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Foley partner Leah D' Aurora Richardson and senior counsel Alexandra Shalom, co-chair of the firm's Payor/Provider Convergence Area of Focus, are speaking at the American Health Law Association's (AHLA) Health Care Transactions conference on May 5-6. Richardson's session is titled "Getting Aligned: Structuring Strategic Affiliations for Community Providers," and Shalom is on a panel titled "Strategic Provider Affiliations: A Deep Drive on Hospital Joint Ventures."

Getting Aligned: Structuring Strategic Affiliations for Community Providers

This panel will cover:

Strategic partnerships between community hospitals and regionally or nationally renowned specialty programs and physician organizations.

Obtaining alignment between the community hospital and specialty program/physician organization considering the benefits, challenges, and ultimate partnership goals of both sides of the transactions.

Strategic partnership structure options and compliance/business risks of each option.

Applicable regulatory considerations and guardrails to each strategic partnership structure.

Approach to fair market valuation and key financial terms to ensure successful and compliant financial arrangement.

Recent case studies of rural community provider oncology affiliations, challenges encountered and how the parties found solutions, and ultimate alignment in the business terms.

Strategic Provider Affiliations: A Deep Drive on Hospital Joint Ventures

With increasing governmental scrutiny on private equity investment in the health care sector, joint ventures are becoming an even more attractive means for providers to combine resources to leverage each other's strengths to increase quality and expand their footprints. The panel will discuss:

Popular Models: Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinical co-management arrangements, joint venture management of hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs).

Regulatory and governance considerations: Stark and Anti-Kickback considerations, OIG guidance, and provider-based billing.

Case study: Intuitive Health–joint venture management of hospital satellite emergency departments offering hybrid emergency and urgent care billing.

Practical considerations for integration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.