Contracting For Success: Key Legal Considerations When Segmenting Pharmacy Benefit Programs (Podcast)



self

In this episode of The Wiley Contracting Chronicles, co-hosts Jordan Ross and Brooke DeLoatch take a deeper dive into program segmentation within pharmacy benefit programs. After outlining the concept in their previous episode, they now explore the contractual implications that follow a health plan's decision to segment services among multiple PBMs or service providers. Throughout the episode, they stress one essential takeaway: involve legal counsel early and often to lay the groundwork for a smooth and strategic transition to a segmented model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.