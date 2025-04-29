ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Contracting For Success: Key Legal Considerations When Segmenting Pharmacy Benefit Programs (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jordan Ross and Brooke M. DeLoatch


In this episode of The Wiley Contracting Chronicles, co-hosts Jordan Ross and Brooke DeLoatch take a deeper dive into program segmentation within pharmacy benefit programs. After outlining the concept in their previous episode, they now explore the contractual implications that follow a health plan's decision to segment services among multiple PBMs or service providers. Throughout the episode, they stress one essential takeaway: involve legal counsel early and often to lay the groundwork for a smooth and strategic transition to a segmented model.

Authors
Photo of Jordan Ross
Jordan Ross
Photo of Brooke M. DeLoatch
Brooke M. DeLoatch
