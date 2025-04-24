Focus On PBMs Garners Bipartisan Alliance

On April 14, 2025, a bipartisan group of 39 state attorneys general wrote to House and Senate leadership to express concerns about "the threat posed to the health and healthcare of the American people stemming from the increasingly consolidated healthcare market under the control of Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs")." The next day, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing federal agency actions including scrutiny of the role of PBMs.

The state attorneys general urged Congress to legislate federally to prohibit PBMs, their parent companies, or affiliates from owning or operating pharmacies, with the goal of "foster[ing] fair competition and promot[ing] choice and transparency for the American people."

PBMs, third-party administrators of prescription drug programs for health plans created to process claims for drug companies, were originally intended to assist in lowering costs for consumers. The state attorneys general express concern that PBMs are using manufacturer rebates to increase, rather than decrease, drug prices. They are also concerned that PBMs influence the market as middlemen, raising prices for consumers, including though the use of affiliated pharmacies owned by a PBM or PBM parent company.

Momentum appears to be gaining to address the issue. On April 15, 2025, President Trump published an Executive Order, "Lowering Drug Prices By Once Again Putting Americans First."

Among other things, that Order directs that, within 90 days of the order, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, in coordination with the HHS Secretary, the OMB Director and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, provide recommendations to the President on " how best to promote a more competitive, efficient, transparent, and resilient pharmaceutical value chain that delivers lower drug prices for Americans." The Order also directs improvements in PBM transparency by requiring, within 180 days of the date of the order, the Secretary of Labor to propose regulations pursuant to Section 408(b)(2)(B) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to improve employer health plan fiduciary transparency into the direct and indirect compensation received by PBMs.

Attorneys general for the following states signed the letter: Arkansas, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

