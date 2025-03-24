States Continue To Pursue And Expand Healthcare Market Oversight At An Unprecedented Pace, With Significant Implications For Private Equity

Introduction

In recent years, states have shown an increased interest in regulating healthcare markets. The trend has accelerated further since the start of 2025, with a flurry of proposals in at least 12 states. Some of these proposed laws specifically aim to regulate private equity investment in healthcare, and all of these draft laws would profoundly affect the way private equity currently does business if passed in their current form. For regulated parties, this increase in state-level efforts contrasts with expected changes in federal priorities under new leadership at both the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and Department of Justice Antitrust Division. While healthcare will likely remain a focus, the new administration's appointments, particularly the exit and replacement of former FTC chair Lina Khan, a vocal critic of private equity, may signal reduced federal scrutiny for private equity investors.1 Perhaps as a reaction to an anticipated federal recalibration, several states appear poised to pick up the torch from the Khan-led FTC and ramp up monitoring and enforcement around private equity's role in healthcare. In the first section of this alert, we provide an overview of the two predominant types of laws state lawmakers and regulators are pursuing, explain how they affect private equity, and describe trends for each type:

Mini-HSR Laws, which require parties to certain healthcare transactions to provide notice and related disclosures to state regulators Corporate Practice Restrictions, which reserve certain activities for licensed healthcare professionals and are commonly referred to as corporate practice of medicine ("CPOM") or dentistry ("CPOD") restrictions

In the second section, we catalog the proposed laws in each state, categorizing each proposal and elucidating concrete impacts on private equity investors.

Mini-HSR Laws

What are Mini-HSR Laws?

The first category of measures comprises what we refer to as "Mini-HSR Laws," which largely parallel the reporting requirements under the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. Mini-HSR Laws require parties to give advance notice of some subset of healthcare-related transactions (frequently referred to as "Material Change Transactions") to state attorneys general or other state regulatory authorities.2 These laws vary widely across jurisdictions, with the length of the notice period, breadth of the Material Change Transaction definition, and comprehensiveness of the regulatory filing itself all informing the intensity of the obligation under a given state's Mini-HSR Law. Without understating the impact of closing delays and ownership disclosures on private equity investors, the most consequential variable for Mini-HSR Laws is whether (and under what circumstances) state authorities can delay, place conditions on, or even block Material Change Transactions to preserve market competition, advance patient access to healthcare services, or promote similar interests. In the simplest possible terms, the states with the most restrictive Mini-HSR Laws require private equity investors to submit more frequent and comprehensive notice filings, wait longer, and obtain affirmative approval before parties can close a transaction.

How do Mini-HSR Laws affect private equity?

To comply with Mini-HSR Laws, private equity firms entering Material Change Transactions have to submit regulatory filings that can (1) be due earlier than other common regulatory filings (such as change of ownership filings for permits and Medicaid enrollments), (2) include more extensive disclosures about such firms and fund investors, and (3) involve demonstrating that the Material Change Transaction will not have certain effects, such as increased healthcare costs or reduced access. Making timely, comprehensive, effective filings requires earlier and more involved coordination between private equity firms and healthcare and antitrust counsel, as well as careful planning to protect sensitive information about limited partners and co-investors.

What are the trends in current Mini-HSR proposals?

Currently, at least 15 states have Mini-HSR Laws, as tracked on Goodwin's State Healthcare Transaction Notification Laws resource. Prior to 2020, Mini-HSR Laws were limited in number and scope, frequently focusing only on hospital mergers and acquisitions, likely reflecting states' desire to prevent hospital closures or bankruptcies. A second wave of these Mini-HSR Laws has taken effect since 2020, especially in the past two years, as many states have created new reporting regimes. The second-wave Mini-HSR Laws have generally been broader in scope, reflecting a shift in focus toward traditional antitrust concerns such as market consolidation and increasing healthcare costs. These more recent laws have, in some cases, targeted private equity firms specifically. Most recently, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a proposal into law in January (as detailed here) that grants state regulators greater authority to review Material Change Transactions, especially those involving private equity investment. The new law will become effective in April.

In contrast to the activity that characterized much of 2023 and 2024, nearly all current Mini-HSR proposals would strengthen existing Mini-HSR Laws, rather than create reporting regimes in new states. Since December 2024, officials in at least nine states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Vermont, and Washington) have introduced proposals to strengthen transaction review regimes by requiring regulatory filings in connection with new types of transactions or additional types of healthcare entities (with a particular focus on private equity) or by increasing state regulators' authority to impose conditions on Material Change Transactions or block them entirely. Measures in six of those nine states would establish or enhance the state's authority to block proposed transactions. Proposals in five states would impose additional or heightened requirements for private equity investors or private equity-backed providers. Only in Texas have lawmakers proposed creating a new Mini-HSR Law in a state currently lacking any such law. While it is unclear at this stage which of these proposals will take effect, Goodwin will continue to provide updates and track these various measures through the relevant legislative and regulatory processes.

Corporate Practice Restrictions: Background and Activity Summary

What are Corporate Practice Restrictions?

"Corporate Practice Restrictions" constitute the second category of legal requirements affecting private equity investors in healthcare. Corporate Practice Restrictions originate from the principle that unlicensed individuals and the corporations they own and control should not have influence over the clinical judgment of licensed healthcare professionals. Fundamental examples of Corporate Practice Restrictions are limitations on corporations' (other than those owned by licensed professionals) ownership of medical, dental, or other healthcare practices ("Clinical Entities") or employment of licensed healthcare practitioners ("Licensed Clinicians").3 The scope and source of Corporate Practice Restrictions varies significantly from state to state — and even between licensed professions within a state. While some jurisdictions have codified their restrictions in statutes or regulations, others have common law restrictions established and refined across various judicial opinions or standards articulated in guidance by state attorneys general or licensing authorities.

Beyond the fundamental limitations on formal lay ownership of Clinical Entities and employment of Licensed Clinicians, Corporate Practice Restrictions have evolved to address modern healthcare businesses. In states with Corporate Practice Restrictions, private equity and other investors may comply with applicable laws by forming management services organizations ("MSOs"), which contract with Clinical Entities to manage the finances, operations, and other non-clinical elements of such businesses. States have sought to ensure that MSOs are not vehicles for lay investors to achieve de facto ownership of Clinical Entities or employment of Licensed Clinicians while formally complying with Corporate Practice Restrictions. Lawmakers, regulators, and courts have introduced new prohibitions and expanded and interpreted existing ones to preserve Licensed Clinicians' professional judgment. Examples include explicit restrictions on MSO involvement in establishing reimbursement rates for professional services or personnel decisions involving Licensed Clinicians and prohibitions on MSO management fees based on a percentage of Clinical Entity revenue or profits. Generally, the stronger a state's Corporate Practice Restrictions, the less involvement private equity-backed MSOs can have in managing Clinical Entities.

How do Corporate Practice Restrictions affect private equity?

In contrast to Mini-HSR Laws, which focus on a pre-closing process, Corporate Practice Restrictions require careful structuring of transactions and post-closing operations. Private equity investors pursuing platform and add-on deals with Clinical Entities must balance, on the one hand, the need for alignment between MSOs and Licensed Clinician-owners and, on the other, compliance with Corporate Practice Restrictions. Private equity firms must coordinate with corporate and healthcare counsel to ensure that the documents defining the MSO-Clinical Entity relationship, including management services agreements and other ancillary contracts, such as equity transfer restriction agreements ("ETRAs"), do not put MSOs in control of clinical decision making. In the most restrictive states, ETRAs may be limited or prohibited, meaning private equity investors must find alternative mechanisms to achieve alignment.

What are the trends in current Corporate Practice Restriction proposals?

As noted above, Corporate Practice Restrictions have evolved over time, moving from general principles about who can own Clinical Entities and employ Licensed Clinicians to limitations on specific business practices common to MSOs. Corporate Practice Restrictions proposed since December 2024 continue to sharpen the focus on the reality of professional practice management and place even clearer and more restrictive limits on MSOs. At least six states (California, Connecticut, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont, and Washington) have seen proposals for new Corporate Practice Restrictions since December of 2024. At least three of the proposals (in Oregon, Vermont, and Washington) would limit ownership of or employment by MSOs for Licensed Clinician-owners and implicate the use of ETRAs. As with Mini-HSR proposals, Goodwin will continue to monitor and provide updates on these developments.

Summary of Proposed Mini-HSR Laws and Corporate Practice Restrictions

Footnotes

1. Notably, the FTC's first deal challenge in the new administration was brought against a private equity-backed transaction but asserted only traditional consolidation of competition theories of harm, rather than novel private equity-specific theories such as roll-ups.

2.This alert categorizes certain proposals, namely outright prohibitions on private equity ownership of certain healthcare entities and laws requiring disclosure of healthcare entity ownership outside of the transaction context, as Mini-HSR Laws. Although such proposals do not specifically require pre-transaction regulatory filings, they impose requirements and restrictions on private equity investors that are comparable to those imposed by Mini-HSR Laws.

3. Some states prohibit anyone other than a Licensed Clinician from owning any percentage of Clinical Entity, while others require that Licensed Clinicians own a majority of such entities.

4.New York has also recently introduced the "21st Century Antitrust Act." While not healthcare-specific, the basic principle is that if you "conduct business" in New York and are making a federal HSR filing, then you must also submit the HSR to the New York Attorney General. See NY State Assembly Bill 2025-A2015.

