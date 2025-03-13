The Buchanan Healthcare Industry Group and Advanced Technology Team presents "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and models of all sorts are changing the way providers diagnose, treat, and monitor patients in both inpatient and outpatient contexts. Medicine and its larger ecosystem present unique opportunities and challenges for AI. The regulatory environment likewise has evolved to meet new paradigms for software as a medical device and similar domains. In this panel discussion, we brought together CEOs of the largest med-tech accelerator, a leading multi-national medical device and software maker, and a major academic health system to discuss these developments and their perspectives.

View the recording here or below.

