Holland & Knight Health Dose: March 4, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Looking Ahead: Congress Faces Funding Deadline

Hearings This Week

Week in Review

Executive Order Updates

Reconciliation

Senate HELP Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing on FDA, NIH Nominees

Accelerating Kids' Access to Care and Give Kids a Chance Act Reintroduced

Telehealth Expansion Act of 2025

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley (R-Iowa) Requests Additional Information from Major Insurer on Medicare Billing Practices

House Hearing on PBMs

Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Releases Memorandum Directing Agency Reorganization Plans

HHS Issues Policy Statement on Administrative Procedure Act (APA)

Major PBM Ordered to Share Documents with Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China to take effect March 4, 2025

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.