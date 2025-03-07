Holland & Knight Health Dose: March 4, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Looking Ahead: Congress Faces Funding Deadline
- Hearings This Week
- Week in Review
- Executive Order Updates
- Reconciliation
- Senate HELP Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing on FDA, NIH Nominees
- Accelerating Kids' Access to Care and Give Kids a Chance Act Reintroduced
- Telehealth Expansion Act of 2025
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley (R-Iowa) Requests Additional Information from Major Insurer on Medicare Billing Practices
- House Hearing on PBMs
- Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Releases Memorandum Directing Agency Reorganization Plans
- HHS Issues Policy Statement on Administrative Procedure Act (APA)
- Major PBM Ordered to Share Documents with Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China to take effect March 4, 2025
