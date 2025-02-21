Holland & Knight Health Dose: February 19, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Senate Confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary
- Congressional Budget Process/Markup of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget Resolutions
- AI in Public Health Legislation Introduced
- Hearings This Week
- Executive Order (EO) Update
- Make America Healthy Again Commission Established
- Secretary Kennedy: First Week at HHS
- Personnel Updates
- DEA and HHS Controlled Substance Prescribing Rules Delayed
