Holland & Knight Health Dose: February 19, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Senate Confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary

Congressional Budget Process/Markup of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget Resolutions

AI in Public Health Legislation Introduced

Hearings This Week

Executive Order (EO) Update

Make America Healthy Again Commission Established

Secretary Kennedy: First Week at HHS

Personnel Updates

DEA and HHS Controlled Substance Prescribing Rules Delayed

