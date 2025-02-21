ARTICLE
21 February 2025

Why You Should Learn The Playbook: Know The Game Plan For Distressed Acquisitions And Divestitures, Part Three—Sale Terms And Market Considerations

Member Megan Preusker co-authored an article published by the American Health Law Association about distressed health care sales. The authors discuss seller and purchaser considerations in negotiating sale terms for court-approved stalking horse auctions...
In the article, Megan and her co-authors write, "Distressed health care sales may take a significant period of time. Purchasers need to build in protections so that facility operations are maintained in substantially the same manner that they are at the time the price is set."

