ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose: January 21, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
Sarah Starling Crossan,Miranda A. Franco, and Jordan Brossi
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Hearings
  • Senate Report Releases Private Equity Investment in Healthcare
  • MedPAC Recommends Congress Increase Physician Payment, Cut Nursing Home Payments
  • FTC Releases Second Report on PBM Practices
  • DEA Telemedicine Prescribing Rules
  • 2026 Medicare Advantage and Part D Advance Notice
  • Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2026
  • FDA
  • CMS
  • First Day EOs
  • U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Arguments that Challenge ACA Constitutionality

Read the full Health Dose »

