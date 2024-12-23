ARTICLE
23 December 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: December 17, 2024

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sarah Starling Crossan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • House Releases AI Taskforce Report
  • 2024 Unified Agenda
  • CMMI 2024 Report to Congress
  • MedPAC and MACPAC Hold December Public Meetings
  • ASTP/ONC Releases HTI-2 and "HTI-3" Final Rules
  • CMS Releases Update on the Progress Toward Advanced Explanation of Benefits (AEOB)
  • CMS Releases CAA Implementation FAQ

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Starling Crossan
Sarah Starling Crossan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More