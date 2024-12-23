Holland & Knight Health Dose: December 17, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House Releases AI Taskforce Report

2024 Unified Agenda

CMMI 2024 Report to Congress

MedPAC and MACPAC Hold December Public Meetings

ASTP/ONC Releases HTI-2 and "HTI-3" Final Rules

CMS Releases Update on the Progress Toward Advanced Explanation of Benefits (AEOB)

CMS Releases CAA Implementation FAQ

