Holland & Knight Health Dose: November 19, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- House Passes Slate of Health-Related Legislation
- E&C Marks Up Telehealth Extension and Other Health Bills
- Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Requests information from Two Largest Contract Pharmacies
- Democrats Show Support for Extending ACA APTC Subsidies
- MACPAC Holds September 2024 Public Meeting
- Long-Anticipated MDRP Rule Released by CMS
- CMS Releases Updated Medicaid Guidance
- DOJ Petitions Supreme Court on Preventative Care
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.