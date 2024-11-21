Holland & Knight Health Dose: November 19, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House Passes Slate of Health-Related Legislation

E&C Marks Up Telehealth Extension and Other Health Bills

Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Requests information from Two Largest Contract Pharmacies

Democrats Show Support for Extending ACA APTC Subsidies

MACPAC Holds September 2024 Public Meeting

Long-Anticipated MDRP Rule Released by CMS

CMS Releases Updated Medicaid Guidance

DOJ Petitions Supreme Court on Preventative Care

