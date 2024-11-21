ARTICLE
21 November 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: November 19, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:

  • House Passes Slate of Health-Related Legislation
  • E&C Marks Up Telehealth Extension and Other Health Bills
  • Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Requests information from Two Largest Contract Pharmacies
  • Democrats Show Support for Extending ACA APTC Subsidies
  • MACPAC Holds September 2024 Public Meeting
  • Long-Anticipated MDRP Rule Released by CMS
  • CMS Releases Updated Medicaid Guidance
  • DOJ Petitions Supreme Court on Preventative Care

Read the full Health Dose »

