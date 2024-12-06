1x1 With Joe English At Cartwheel

We recently sat down with Joe English, CEO and Co-Founder of Cartwheel, to explore the company's mission, the unique challenges it faces, and why Cartwheel selected Goodwin as its legal partner. Here's an inside look at how Cartwheel is working to transform mental health support for young people across the country.

Launching Cartwheel: A Focus on Youth Mental Health

Can you tell us a bit about Cartwheel's mission and what led you to create this program?

Cartwheel launched in December 2022 with a single goal: to help address the youth mental health crisis in a way that's accessible and impactful. We know that 70% of mental health services for youth are delivered through schools, not hospitals or clinics. Schools are often the first point of contact for kids and families, which makes them a powerful setting for mental health support. We designed Cartwheel to operate within school systems, helping schools deliver high-quality, accessible care right where kids spend their days.

Building Support Through Part-Time Clinical Work

What about Cartwheel's approach resonates most with the clinicians who work with you?

A lot of our clinicians are passionate about youth behavioral health but may not want full-time positions within a school district. Cartwheel gives them part-time, mission-driven work that aligns with their personal goals and allows them to reach Medicaid and uninsured students. We created a specialized behavioral health clinic and a technology platform that makes it easy for schools to connect students with the care they need, quickly and securely

The Cartwheel Platform: Mental Health Care Tailored for Schools

How does Cartwheel's platform work, and what makes it unique?

Cartwheel offers direct mental health services through licensed clinicians and a HIPAA-compliant software platform that helps school teams refer students to care, track engagement, and monitor outcomes. Our system is built for schools — making it easy to coordinate with teachers, counselors, and families to create a supportive environment for students. The platform is available in multiple languages, and our services are covered by insurance providers, including Medicaid, so we can meet students and families wherever they are.

Adapting healthcare best practices to a school setting comes with its own set of challenges. We navigate HIPAA, FERPA, and other privacy regulations to ensure we're handling information securely. We've also developed an innovative funding model that combines insurance with creative funding strategies, helping offset costs for school districts. This model is unique because it taps into both insurance and school district funding — a combination that many districts are still trying to figure out post-pandemic.

Impact and Growth

Cartwheel has experienced impressive growth. Can you share more about the reach and impact you're seeing?

We've grown from serving two districts in Massachusetts to working with about 150 school districts across eight states, which is over 1,000 schools total. Currently, we have over one million students in these districts with access to our services, and we're providing care to around 1,000 students each week with a goal to reach 3,000 weekly by the end of the school year. It's been incredible to see how quickly we've scaled. Our team of 250 clinicians is key to that growth, bringing care directly to the schools.

A Personal Mission: Healthcare for Every Community

Your personal story seems closely connected to Cartwheel's mission. Can you tell us more?

I grew up in a rural town where schools weren't just educational centers — they were community hubs that provided everything from healthcare to support services. I know firsthand how critical schools are for kids and families, and that's a big part of what motivates me with Cartwheel. We're making mental health care a part of the school community, where it can reach those who need it most.

Selecting Goodwin as Legal Counsel

Why did you choose Goodwin as your legal counsel?

Goodwin has been instrumental in helping us navigate the complexities of healthcare and the venture-backed space. Their team understands the intricacies of healthcare regulations and brings a deep knowledge of venture-backed business models. They also bring a personal touch and local presence here in Boston, which was important for building trust quickly. Having them on board gives us confidence as we continue to grow and serve even more schools.

About Cartwheel

Cartwheel is a trusted mental health partner to schools who helps kids and families get back on their feet when they're struggling and help schools build Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to catch more kids before they fall.

