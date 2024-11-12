What President-Elect Trump's Victory Means For Healthcare In 2025

Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the U.S. Not since 1892 has a President been elected to two non-consecutive terms, and his victory has helped Republicans pick up several critical seats in Congress. Senate Republicans have picked up three seats as of November 7, 2024 and may pick up two more, which would give Senate Republicans a significant majority to advance President-elect Trump's agenda. The House is still too close to call, and the outcome there will determine the speed and breadth with which Trump can implement his agenda in 2025.



What it means for the healthcare and life sciences industries will initially play out when Congress returns for the lame duck session next week. This space will be a major focus of the Trump administration and Congress, carrying implications for 2025 and beyond for which you should begin preparing to address.



The Lame Duck Session

The lame duck session refers to the period between the election and the next Congress when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill to, in theory, resolve unfinished business. This period is commonly known as the lame duck session because lawmakers who lost their reelection or are retiring are still voting members of Congress until January. It is also the period furthest away from the next election, so members may be more willing to cut deals to wrap up a legislative session or address issues they would prefer not to address (or might not be able to address given changes in party control) in the next session.



This year, Congress has until December 20, 2024 to fund the government for fiscal year (FY) 2025 and extend or reauthorize several expiring programs. The 118th Congress has been historically unproductive, and there are several programs that must be extended or reauthorized by the end of the year. Congress has, however, devoted considerable time to certain health care issues, such as reforming pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices, and lawmakers are hopeful to advance several bills on this topic by the end of 2024. How this plays out will depend on whether Republicans believe that waiting until next year will place them in a better position to negotiate these items, or that clearing the decks now will be more advantageous for 2025. The outcome in the House will help determine this calculus, as a Democratic-controlled House will be able to contain Trump's and Senate Republicans' policy ambitions to reform the Inflation Reduction Act and the Affordable Care Act. That said, if Republicans hold the House, they will be better positioned to advance policy goals, likely through a reconciliation package, which will have implications for several public health programs.



Arguably the most pressing healthcare deadlines for Congress in the lame duck are extending telehealth flexibilities and mitigating cuts to Medicare physician payments. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) just finalized a 2.8% cut to Medicare physician payments starting January 1, 2025. There is growing pressure from stakeholder groups to eliminate this proposed cut, as the cost of practicing medicine continues to rise and more health care systems are facing financial difficulties. Congress agreed to reduce the proposed 3.37% cut that took effect in January 2024 by about half in the FY24 spending deal.



There is widespread support for maintaining pandemic-era increases in access to telehealth services in Medicare. Most of those flexibilities expire at the end of 2024, so stakeholders are pushing for an extension to uphold Medicare access to telehealth services, including audio-only telehealth, through 2026. Addressing these two items will become easier if Congress passes a bipartisan PBM reform package, which could unlock billions in savings.



Another issue we are monitoring is the BIOSECURE Act, which Speaker Mike Johnson signaled he would try to advance through an end-of-year package. Stakeholders in the life sciences industry are closely watching to see if this bill will pick up momentum in the lame duck, and whether it is the House version or the Senate version that is ultimately enacted. While it is hardly a certainty that the bill becomes law, most observers believe that some version will be enacted this year.



The productivity of the lame duck session will factor into how the 119th Congress gets underway in 2025, as Republicans are expected to quickly introduce a major tax package, and begin discussing how to address the debt limit, while also needing to confirm Trump's Cabinet nominees. For these reasons, observers believe a productive lame duck session will set the stage for a more impactful first 100 days of the second Trump administration.



Key Issues to Watch in the 119th Congress



The Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) Drug Price Negotiation Program: It is difficult to predict how President Trump will approach the IRA's drug price negotiation program. Trump has been critical of high drug costs and proposed several policies during his first administration to lower these costs, including the most-favored nations proposal. Although that proposal was invalidated by the courts, it was invalidated only on procedural, not substantive, grounds. CMS has indicated that it will work with the president-elect's team on the next set of drugs subject to price negotiation, with the next 15 drugs set to be announced by February 1, 2025. It will be tremendously difficult for the president-elect to slow down the IRA's drug price negotiation program for 2025, but it could be an area where Trump works with the GOP-controlled Congress to modify the program for future years.



Medicare: Trump has vowed not to cut Medicare benefits, but other than that, his plans for Medicare are uncertain. Trump and officials close to him have voiced support for expanding Medicare Advantage (MA), which could include easing barriers to such plans. Medicare Advantage plans are popular among Americans, even if MA plans have come under Congressional scrutiny for prior authorization practices in recent years. That oversight could wane under a Trump administration and GOP-controlled Congress and create opportunities for new innovations within MA plans. In his first term, President Trump's administration eased the ability of MA plans to offer supplemental benefits; it is possible that such flexibility will continue in a new administration.



Medicaid: State Medicaid programs will likely face intense pressure under a Trump administration intent on reining in spending. As we saw in his first term, Trump may allow Medicaid programs to impose work requirements, experiment with waivers, and enact other changes that make it difficult to maintain coverage, forcing some beneficiaries to transition to the Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges, where premiums may be more expensive. If Republicans hold the House, it is possible they will propose sweeping changes like Medicaid per-capita caps or block grants, which would cut Medicaid spending and give greater control to states.



Affordable Care Act (ACA): Without question, the ACA was a thorn during much of President Trump's first term. He attempted to repeal the ACA when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress in 2017, which ultimately cost Republicans their House majority. Trump may use administrative action to weaken the ACA, including by shortening the open enrollment period, slashing funding for advertising and enrollment assistance, softening the individual mandate penalty, and expanding access to short-term limited duration insurance plans, and association health plans, which do not have to comply with most ACA-regulations. In addition, outside commentators have suggested that there are significant overpayments in the ACA tax credit subsidies and it is likely that the incoming administration will attempt to address those concerns.



However, President Trump and Congress will have to deal with expiring enhanced subsidies that ACA enrollees will have enjoyed for nearly five years. The subsidies were initially passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, and extended through 2025 by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The ACA's enhanced subsidies increase financial help for those eligible for subsidies under the ACA, as well as expand access to subsidies for middle-income people previously not eligible for such assistance. A Republican supermajority makes it unlikely these are extended, although a Democratic-controlled House could seek to extend them in a compromise deal.



A growing number of stakeholders are already urging President-elect Trump to take steps to stabilize the health insurance market, even if the administration pursues reforms. Outright repeal efforts, which we saw in 2017, would be politically risky and complicate other less divisive legislative initiatives. Top Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson have signaled a willingness to introduce reforms to the ACA, but Sen. Bill Cassidy, soon-to-be Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, has said comprehensive reforms would be difficult if they are not bipartisan efforts. That said, a larger GOP majority in the Senate will make it easier to advance such reforms.



Supply Chain: Trump has expressed support for ramping up domestic production of medical products and has been critical of U.S. reliance on drugs from China. Trump was supportive of companies that manufactured drugs domestically during his first administration and could look to partner with such entities to address drug shortages, or to incentivize domestic manufacturing of medical supplies. For years, the healthcare industry has said it needs incentives to boost domestic production, especially for lower cost products. Supply chain issues were debated throughout much of this Congress, and it is unclear if there will be consensus to address any such issues during the lame duck. However, tax incentives to boost domestic production of medical supplies could be a topic during consideration of a tax bill next year.



Food and Drug Administration: Under a new Trump administration, it is possible there is less emphasis on rulemaking and policy development, with a shift toward streamlining regulations and scaling back some initiatives. There may be significant turnover in leadership positions, particularly in the Office of the Commissioner and Office of Chief Counsel, which could lead to shifts in the agency's priorities.



There will likely be more of a push to bring more therapeutics to market, especially in the rare disease space. Republicans in Congress have long supported expanded access policies, and Trump embraced Right to Try policies during his first administration. There will likely be an increase in expanded access and eased restrictions on drug importations, and there could be proactive policy shifts in tobacco regulatory oversight, with the Trump administration being more lenient.



Controversial rules and executive orders, such as the Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) rule or the Artificial Intelligence (AI) executive order, will likely be overhauled or rescinded. There will be enormous pressure on the Agency from both sides of the aisle, which could lead to delays in Agency responsiveness and decision making, inconsistencies, and unavoidable setbacks. The life sciences industry will need to be prepared to advocate for issues through this uncertain terrain.



Potential Players to Watch on Healthcare in the Administration

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Kennedy has a controversial healthcare background. He is an outspoken vaccine skeptic and recently said he would like to remove fluoride from drinking water, a notable public health achievement. Yet, President Trump has expressed openness to Kennedy serving in his administration, potentially at the Cabinet level or senior administrator level. Because HHS Secretary, and now even CDC Director, are Senate confirmable positions, it is unlikely that Kennedy would be confirmed for such a post, even if Senate Republicans have a sizeable majority. However, Kennedy could influence decision-making for these posts by advising Trump in a senior advisor role.

Eric Hargan: Hargan is a healthcare veteran of two Republican administrations, including the first Trump administration, having served as deputy secretary of HHS. He has a wide variety of experience and policy expertise and is seen as capable of ensuring a smooth transition from the Biden administration. During the Trump administration, Hargan served on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, which helped facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and other therapeutics. He also worked on launching the Provider Relief Fund, expanding telehealth in response to the pandemic, and other regulatory initiatives. His nomination was supported by eight Democrats in 2017, but top Democrats expressed concern with his nomination.

Joe Grogan: Grogan is the former director of the Domestic Policy Council and also served as Associate Director for Health Programs at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). In these roles, Grogan was responsible for overseeing domestic healthcare programs, and assisted on the review of nearly all regulatory and administrative activity relating to Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare programs. Grogan has been outspoken regarding concerns that the Medicare drug price negotiation program will stifle innovation.

Bobby Jindal: Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal is perhaps the most well-known name here, and has experience at HHS during the Bush administration and currently leads the health policy division of the America First Policy Institute. While he may have less experience in the weeds of health policy, the America First Policy Institute has published policies that would rein in PBMs, supported work requirements, and criticized the Affordable Care Act. He also briefly served in the House, which could be helpful when working with GOP lawmakers.

Ned Sharpless: Dr. Sharpless was acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration in 2019, and was widely supported by former commissioners, including current FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, to be nominated as the permanent commissioner. Sharpless is the former Director of the National Cancer Institute and previously the Director of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Given his background, a Sharpless nomination to be FDA Commissioner may help ensure a smooth transition in the next Trump administration.

Key Players to Watch on Capitol Hill

We will expand on these key players in the coming weeks as committee assignments are confirmed for the 119th Congress.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID): As Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Crapo will hold enormous sway over the scope of a tax package next year, and potential reforms to Medicare, Medicaid, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA): As Chair of the Senate HELP Committee, Cassidy will be positioned to pursue reforms at the FDA and NIH, which he already proposed reforms to this year, and could be tasked with leading efforts to reform the Affordable Care Act. Cassidy is one of the leading healthcare policy experts in Congress and will be closely watched in the upcoming FDA user fee negotiations and other health policy initiatives.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR): Sen. Wyden will remain atop the Senate Finance Committee and will be tasked with negotiating with Republicans to overhaul the tax code, policies impacting trade, and changes to Medicare or Medicare Advantage. Wyden has demonstrated a working relationship with Crapo and House Ways & Means Chair Jason Smith, so he will be an important player next year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT): As Ranking Member of the Senate HELP Committee, Sen. Sanders will be limited in what he can do to lower drug costs and enact major policy reforms, but will still have an opportunity to work with Sen. Cassidy on initiatives where there is bipartisan overlap. If Republicans pursue major changes to the ACA or the IRA drug price negotiation program, Sanders will be tasked with countering such efforts.

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY): While the House majority is still not clear, Guthrie is poised to assume the top position on the Energy & Commerce Committee for Republicans. Guthrie is currently the health subcommittee chair of the Energy & Commerce Committee and will likely continue to play a key role on health care issues next Congress.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO): Smith will remain atop the House Ways & Means Committee and likely lead efforts to extend the expiring tax cuts next year. He worked with Democrats on such a package this year, and if Republicans control the House, a reconciliation package will be the preferred legislative path to passage.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ): Rep. Pallone is expected to remain the top Democrat on the Energy & Commerce Committee, and will be a key player for Democrats in advocating for strengthening the IRA and ACA.

Rep. Richard Neal (R-MA): Rep. Neal will play a major role in the upcoming tax code overhaul as the top Democrat on Ways & Means, where he is expected to remain next Congress. Neal is also a top surrogate for Democrats in support of the ACA, IRA, and strengthening Medicare.

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO): Rep. DeGette is expected to lead the Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee and has signaled she will push to reauthorize the 21st Century Cures legislation and will play a key role in advancing FDA reforms and defending against major reforms to NIH funding and research. Her role and priorities will largely depend on the outcome of the House majority.

Closing Thoughts

Trump's victory has put Senate Republicans in control for 2025 and could help House Republicans keep the House. This result has major implications for healthcare policy over the next several years. Republican control of the Executive and Legislative branches could result in major changes in the healthcare space, creating opportunities and challenges for the life sciences industry. If Democrats flip the House, such changes would be significantly harder to enact, likely grinding legislating to a halt until there are must-pass deadlines that spur bipartisan dealmaking, such as the looming debt limit crisis or expiring ACA subsidies late next year. We will follow up in the coming weeks as the results clear up what this will mean for the 119th Congress.

