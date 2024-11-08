IRS Announces 2025 Health And Welfare Limits

On October 22, 2024, the IRS issued Rev. Proc. 2024-40, which announces the 2025 indexed limits for certain health and welfare benefits. This is in addition to the limits that the IRS announced on May 9, 2024 in Rev. Proc. 2024-25.

Health and Welfare Limit Changes (PDF version here)

2024 2025 HSA contributions $4,150 for self-only coverage

$8,300 for family coverage $4,300 for self-only coverage

$8,550 for family coverage HSA-compatible HDHP deductible $1,600 for self-only coverage

$3,200 for family coverage $1,650 for self-only coverage

$3,300 for family coverage HSA-compatible HDHP out-of-pocket maximum $8,050 for self-only coverage $16,100 for family coverage $8,300 for self-only coverage $16,600 for family coverage Health FSA salary reductions $3,200 $3,300 Health FSA carryover $640 $660 Monthly qualified transportation fringe benefits $315 $325 Monthly qualified parking $315 $325 Qualified adoption expenses from a qualified adoption assistance program $16,810 $17,280 Employer contributions to an excepted benefit HRA $2,100 $2,150

