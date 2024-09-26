ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Dartmouth Health Utilizes Operational Strategies To Increase Access To Care (Podcast)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
With access to care remaining a focus for health systems, Dartmouth Health is tackling this head on. Pat Jordan, III, Chief Operating Officer at Dartmouth Health, and Shane Chapman, M.D., Chair
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Chris George
Authors

With access to care remaining a focus for health systems, Dartmouth Health is tackling this head on. Pat Jordan, III, Chief Operating Officer at Dartmouth Health, and Shane Chapman, M.D., Chair, Department of Dermatology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, are leading its efforts to ensure adequate access to dermatological care through big access weeks, subsequently leading to life saving treatments and diagnoses.

Chris George, Managing Director and Health Systems Practice Leader of A&M's Healthcare Industry Group, spoke with them to learn more about their impactful Moonshot.

To view the podcasts please click here.

Originally published 25 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chris George
Chris George
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More