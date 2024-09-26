Dartmouth Health Utilizes Operational Strategies To Increase Access To Care (Podcast)

With access to care remaining a focus for health systems, Dartmouth Health is tackling this head on. Pat Jordan, III, Chief Operating Officer at Dartmouth Health, and Shane Chapman, M.D., Chair, Department of Dermatology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, are leading its efforts to ensure adequate access to dermatological care through big access weeks, subsequently leading to life saving treatments and diagnoses.

Chris George, Managing Director and Health Systems Practice Leader of A&M's Healthcare Industry Group, spoke with them to learn more about their impactful Moonshot.

To view the podcasts please click here.

self

Originally published 25 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.