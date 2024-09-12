Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care group. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Episode 44 ‒ The Impact of Global Business Immigration and Mobility on Health Care, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceuticals – Part 1: Fred Chereau, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

This episode of Health Care Beat kicks off a two-part series in collaboration with Seyfarth's Global Immigration practice. Co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Daniela Mayer, Counsel in the firm's Boston office, as well as Fred Chereau, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The group discusses Fred's career trajectory and the value of leveraging immigration programs to secure talent in the health care, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries.

